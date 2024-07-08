iOS 17.5.2 Update Reportedly in the Works

Apple’s reportedly working on a new iOS 17.5.2 update for iPhone which means we’ll see new software drop before iOS 17.6.

According to a private and anonymous account on X, an account that has accurately shared early information about Apple’s software updates, Apple is prepping a minor point release for iOS 17 users.

The leaker didn’t share anything about the release date or changes on board, but they say iOS 17.5.2 will carry build number 21F101.

Should Apple release iOS 17.5.2, it will likely be a small release targeting bugs and/or security issues Apple’s discovered within iOS 17.

iPhone users are dealing with a variety of iOS 17.5.1 problems and we continue to see complaints about issues as we push deeper into July.

Apple is currently testing iOS 17.6, a milestone upgrade, and it will roll out sometime this summer as well.

It’s also expected to be a minor upgrade for iPhone users as testers haven’t discovered anything of significance on board.

Apple’s new iOS 18 operating system is also in testing and it will roll out in September after the company’s deployed these versions of iOS 17.