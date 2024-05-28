iOS 17.5 Downgrade Closed for iOS 17.5.1 Users

This is a public service announcement for iOS 17.5.1 users and iPhone users considering a move to the software: The downgrade back to older iOS 17 software is closed.

Apple today stopped signing on iOS 17.5 which means iOS 17.5.1 users no longer have the option to downgrade back to the previous version of iOS 17.

This means iPhone users running into trouble iOS 17.5.1 can’t move their iPhone off of the software and must find a manual fix for their issue(s) while we wait for new iOS 17 software.

It also means iPhone users having a good experience on iOS 17.5, iOS 17.4.1, or an older version of iOS should proceed to iOS 17.5.1 with a sense of caution as there’s no way to get back to those versions of iOS 17.

iOS 17.5.1 was released last week to address a database corruption issue where deleted photos would reappear in a user’s Photo Library.

And while it corrected that issue, some iPhone users have run into a bugs and performance issues after upgrading to Apple’s latest software.

iPhone users who haven’t upgraded to iOS 17.5.1 yet should dig into these complaints before installing the software.

Apple also stopped signing on iPadOS 17.5 which means there’s no way to downgrade an iPad running iPadOS 17.5.1.