iOS 17.5 Release for iPhone Inches Closer

The iOS 17.5 release for iPhone inched a bit closer today thanks to a new version of the software’s beta.

Apple’s pushed the second version of the iOS 17.5 beta to developers giving them a chance to test new features and poke and prod the software for issues.

The second iOS 17.5 beta release should roll out to beta testers in the company’s public Beta Software Program in the near future.

Developers can opt into the beta by opening the Settings app, tapping Software Update, tapping on the “Beta Updates” option, and toggling on the iOS 17 Developer Beta.

Users will need an Apple ID linked with a developer account to both download and install the iOS 17.5 beta on an iPhone.

The second iOS 17.5 beta delivers changes Apple announced back in March. Namely, the ability for users in the European Union to download apps directly from websites of app developers.

iPhone users in the EU no longer need to download apps through Apple’s App Store or an another app marketplace.

In addition to these changes, the iOS 17.5 beta currently has the following features on board:

Anti-stalking features.

A new addicting game called Quartiles.

Developers are currently digging through the second iOS 17.5 beta and we’ll let you know if they find anything else of substance on board.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 17.5 release date, but the software is widely expected to make its public debut in May. We expect the company to trot out a few more betas before the software is ready for widespread public consumption.