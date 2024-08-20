When Will Apple Release iOS 18.1?

Apple’s currently testing two versions of iOS 18.

One version is iOS 18.0, the version will arrive alongside the iPhone 16 series.

The other is iOS 18.1, the version that will deliver the company’s initial batch of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro.

We know iOS 18.0 will likely land in September, but what about iOS 18.1 and Apple Intelligence?

As of right now, Apple hasn’t confirmed a release date or release window for iOS 18.1. That being said, Apple typically sticks to predictable release patterns when it comes to milestone iOS upgrades and that means we can provide you with a look at what to expect.

Unless there’s a delay, and there very well could be given the size and scope of iOS 18.1, the upgrade will likely land for compatible iPhone models in October.

Historically, iOS x.1 updates have arrived in October:

iOS 17.1 : Released on October 25th, 2023

: Released on October 25th, 2023 iOS 16.1 : Released on October 24th, 2022

: Released on October 24th, 2022 iOS 15.1 : Released on October 25th, 2021

: Released on October 25th, 2021 iOS 14.1: Released on October 20th, 2020

There’s a pretty clear window and the expectation right now is that iOS 18.1 lands in the very same window as the previous iOS x.1 upgrades.

Apple Intelligence features on board the iOS 18.1 beta include Siri’s new look, Writing Tools, summaries for transcripts, and smart replies in Messages.

Features coming to iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence in 2025 include: