iOS 18: Exciting New App Leaks Ahead of WWDC

According to a reliable source, iOS 18 will come with a new Passwords app to compete with the likes of LastPass and 1Password.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says iOS 18 includes a dedicated Passwords app that will make it easier for iPhone users to log in to their websites and software.

The app will also come to Mac with macOS 15, iPad with iPadOS 18 and it will also work on Apple’s Vision Pro headset and Windows computers.

Gurman says the app, powered by Apple’s iCloud Keychain, can generate passwords and keep track of them in one place.

The new Password app will feature a list of user logins and it will splits details into different categories like “accounts, Wi-Fi networks and Passkeys, an Apple-promoted password replacement that relies on Face ID and Touch ID.”

And like other popular password managers, Gurman says “the data can be auto-filled into websites and apps when a user goes to log in.”

It can also support verification codes and serve as an authentication app similar to Google’s Authenticator application.

This will put it into direct competition with services like 1Password and LastPass which offer the same capabilities. The app will reportedly let users import passwords from rival services.

Other features coming to iOS 18 include new text effects in Messages, a more customizable home screen, Control Center upgrades, and changes to Apple Maps. It will also include numerous AI upgrades.

Apple will officially announce iOS 18 at WWDC 2024 on June 10th. The keynote starts at 10 AM Pacific.