Which iPad Air 6 Storage Size Should You Buy?

Apple’s new iPad Air 6 comes with more storage options than the iPad Air 5 and today we want to help you decide which variant is best for your habits and needs.

The previous model only has two storage options: 64GB and 256GB. That’s not the case for the new sixth-generation model.

The 2024 version of the iPad Air has four storage configurations to choose from and this gives consumers a lot more choice.

While a lot of people may be attracted to the cheapest variant or the one with the most storage, a lot of shoppers will be much better off going with one of the models that falls in between.

There are several important factors to consider before you settle on one of these iPad Air 6 storage options and we’ll break down everything you need to consider in this guide.

iPad Air 6 Storage Options

Apple’s eliminated the 64GB iPad Air this year and for good reason. It’s simply not enough internal storage for most people these days.

This year, Apple offers four iPad Air storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The iPad Air 6 starts at $599 and that’s for the Wi-Fi only 128GB model.

If you don’t want to pay full price for the new iPad Air, you can save money if you have a tablet to trade-in.

Retailers and carriers will also offer occasional discounts to help subsidize the cost, but those won’t come until hype from the launch has died down.

While you can add additional storage to some Android tablets, the iPad Air 6 unsurprisingly doesn’t come with a microSD card slot.

If you want to add additional storage you’ll need to use iCloud or buy a USB-C-compatible drive.

While 128GB might seem like enough internal storage, it can fill up quickly. At that point, you’ll be forced to continuously delete files, buy a compatible drive, and/or pay for iCloud storage.

Fortunately, iCloud is fairly inexpensive. You can get 50GB of cloud storage for as little as a dollar a month:

50GB: $0.99

200GB: $2.99

2TB: $9.99

6TB: $29.99

12TB: $59.99

As a reminder, you can share iCloud storage with your family members.

How to Check Your iPad Storage

If you’re currently using an iPad, you should check your current storage before you decide on one iPad Air 6 storage size or another. Here’s how to check:

Tap on your Settings app.

Tap on General.

Tap on iPad Storage.

This will show you how much free storage you currently have on your iPad and how much you’re using. It’ll also tell you exactly what’s taking up the most storage.

If your iPad is a year old, you should still have around 50% of your storage left. If you are within 10-15% of its capacity, you should consider more storage.

If you’re using iCloud, you should also check on your iCloud storage usage:

Open Settings.

Tap on your Name at the top of the screen.

Tap on iCloud.

This screen shows your iCloud storage use and your current plan. If you tap on Manage Storage you’ll get a better breakdown of how you use cloud storage.

Should You Buy the 128GB iPad Air 6?

The 128GB iPad Air 6 is Apple’s cheapest option and it’s worth considering if you don’t plan on using your iPad Air for intense work.

Here are a few reasons to go with the 128GB iPad Air 6:

You’re on a tighter budget.

You stream most of your movies and music.

You don’t plan to shoot a lot of high-definition video.

You plan to store photos in iCloud Photo Library or on a computer.

You come nowhere close to using 128GB of storage on your current devices.

Should You Buy the 256GB iPad Air 6?

Some shoppers might want to spend extra money for an additional 128GB of space, even if it’s just for the peace of mind that comes with it.

Here are a few reasons to go with the 256GB iPad Air 6:

You like to store some movies and music locally.

You need or prefer to keep your photos stored locally.

You plan to shoot content in high-definition.

You’re close to using up 128GB of space on your current device.

You can’t stand having to constantly manage the data on your devices.

The 256GB iPad Air 6 is a solid middle-of-the-road option that can work with or without additional iCloud storage.

Should You Buy the 512GB iPad Air 6?

While many people will be perfectly fine with 128GB or 256GB, there are reasons to consider buying more. The 512GB iPad Air isn’t cheap, but it has appeal for those into photography, gaming, or doing work while on-the-go.

Here are a few reasons why you might want to opt for the 512GB iPad Air 6:

You store a most of your movies and music locally.

You need or prefer to keep photos stored locally.

You plan to shoot tons of high-definition content.

You plan to do a lot of work from your iPad Air.

Should You Buy the 1TB iPad Air 6?

And then there’s the 1TB iPad Air 6, the model with the most space and the most expensive price tag.

The 1TB iPad Air 6 is worth considering if you’re a developer who needs the extra space for creating apps and other content. It’s also a good choice for those in creative fields like graphic design or music engineering.

If you’re an average person, you probably don’t need 1TB of storage space.