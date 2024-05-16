iPad Users Running Into iPadOS 17.5 Issues

iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro users who have upgraded to Apple’s new iPadOS 17.5 update are running into bugs and performance issues.

Earlier this week, Apple deployed iPadOS 17.5, a milestone upgrade for the iPadOS 17 operating system. The software includes new features and security patches. According to iPad users, it’s also plagued with issues.

We haven’t run into any serious problems with the software on our iPad models, but users have taken to social media and Apple’s discussion forums to report problems. Some are very minor and very fixable, others are more serious.

We’ve highlighted a bug that’s resurfacing deleted photos on iPhone and iPad’s running iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, but that’s not the only issue users are running into.

We’re seeing reports about the following iPadOS 17.5 issues:

These are just a few examples and there are other complaints on sites like Reddit and X.

iPadOS 17.5 has only been out for a few days so we expect the list of problems to grow as more iPad users download the upgrade and users put more mileage on their iPads.

Unfortunately, Apple hasn’t confirmed the next version of iPadOS so it’s unclear when new firmware will roll out.

We should see iPadOS 17.6 enter beta testing later this month and we may see the company push iPadOS 17.5.1 and iOS 17.5.1 updates to alleviate some of the issues plaguing the updates.

While we wait, iPadOS 17.5 users running into trouble should seek out manual fixes. Many of the issues we’ve seen should be fixable.

Those that can’t find a fix are encouraged to contact Apple Support for help with seemingly unfixable bugs, glitches, and performance issues.