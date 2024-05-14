iPadOS 17.5 Released, Here’s Why Most iPad Users Should Update

Apple’s released its iPadOS 17.5 update for iPad and owners of compatible iPad models should install the software in the near future.

iPadOS 17.5 is the newest software upgrade for iPad’s compatible with iPadOS 17. It carries build number 21F79 and the software is available to download by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

The firmware is a milestone upgrade, but it’s a smaller one. That being said, it’s still an important upgrade for iPad users and here’s why.

iPadOS 17.5 has 14 security patches on board and these patches will help protect users, and their data, from harm.

The software also delivers improvements to Apple News+ including an offline mode that gives users access to the Today feed and News+ tab when an internet connection isn’t available and a new addicting game called Quartiles.

Quartiles is a new and original daily word game that’s only available via Apple News+. It’s found in the Puzzles section of the app.

Quartiles asks the player to combine tiles to form words. Forming words will score points and move players up the Leaderboard in Game Center.

The game starts with a grid that features 20 tiles. You then can form words out of one, two, three, or four tiles. A four tile word is called a quartile and if you find all five in the puzzle, you get a bonus.

If that wasn’t enough, iPadOS 17.5 also brings Apple’s new Pride Radiance wallpaper for the Lock Screen and Cross-Platform Tracking Detection.

iPadOS 17.5 users will now get an “[Item] Found Moving With You” alert on their device if an unknown Bluetooth tracking device is seen moving with them over time, regardless of the platform the device is paired with.

When users get an alert on their iPad, it means someone else’s AirTag, Find My accessory, or other industry specification-compatible Bluetooth tracker is moving with them.

Apple worked with Google to implement the functionality and you can learn more about it right here.

Alongside iPadOS 17.5, Apple’s also released iOS 17.5 for iPhone, iOS 16.7.8 for iPhone, iPadOS 16.7.8 for iPad, and watchOS 10.5 for Apple Watch.