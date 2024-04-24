iPhone 12 Users Struggle with Bugs & Other Issues

We, and plenty of other iPhone 12 users, are struggling with bugs and performance issues this month as we wait for Apple to release new software.

Apple’s current version of iOS 17, iOS 17.4.1, arrived over a month ago on March 21st. After we installed it, we gave it a clean bill of health. Other iPhone 12 users reported similar performance.

Since then, our iPhone 12 Pro has been struggling with seemingly unfixable battery drain and charging issues where the device will intermittently charge.

We’ve cleaned the Lightning port, used other cables and tried other outlets and the issues have continued. It’s frustrating to say the least.

We’re not the only ones dealing with iPhone 12 issues. In the weeks since iOS 17.4.1’s release, we’ve been tracking bugs and performance issues impacting the aging former flagships.

Complaints about the device and its software have emerged on social media sites like X and Reddit as well as Apple’s own discussion forums.

Here are some of the problems plaguing iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max users in April:

These are just examples and there are plenty of other complaints about minor bugs and glitches as well serious performance issues.

While there are potential manual fixes for many of these problems, some issues, like ours, seem unfixable.

Fortunately, Apple is planning to release new iOS 17 software in May and we may see the upcoming iOS 17.5 update resolve some problems.

iOS 17.5 is currently in beta testing for the iPhone 12 series. The milestone update should have under-the-hood improvements on board.

We expect iOS 17.5 to arrive alongside software for other hardware in May. The company hasn’t confirmed a specific date for the software.

That means iPhone 12 users struggling with problems in April are on their own for the time being. Those who are really struggling might try the iOS 17.5 beta to see if it helps.

As for us, we’re trying to remain patient, but we may need to make an appointment at our local Apple Store.