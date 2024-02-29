One iPhone 15 Case You Shouldn’t Buy

iPhone 15 owners looking for a case have a mind-boggling number of options. While there are plenty of great cases out there, there’s one in particular that shouldn’t be on a shopping list.

In the months since the iPhone 15’s release we’ve been seeing and receiving a lot of feedback about Apple’s FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15.

While some people out there seem to be fine with the product, the overwhelming consensus is that the cases are terrible.

People who have purchased the case have complained about its durability and how uncomfortable it is to hold in the hand. Obviously that’s a major issue given that it goes on a phone.

There are also complaints about the cutout for the USB-C slot, the slot that’s used to charge the device. FineWoven case owners say they have trouble fitting USB-C cables into the space because of how it’s cut. Another red flag. But how about another?

The problems are so bad, it seems, that Amazon’s tacked new signage onto the product’s page. This was first discovered by 9to5Mac.

There is a bright box that now says the product is a “Frequently returned item” and that potential buyers should “Check the product details and customer reviews to learn more about this item.” Not great.

This makes Apple’s decision to discontinue the leather case even more aggravating/baffling. While not perfect, the company’s leather cases are better quality and far more durable.

We’re still using a leather case we bought alongside the iPhone 12 Pro many moons ago. While it has wear and tear, it’s still functional. The same can’t be said for these cases, it seems.

Given how many case options there are out there, and many of them are fantastic, iPhone 15 users would be wise to skip Apple’s FineWoven cases to avoid buyer’s remorse.