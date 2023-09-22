iPhone 15 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

New iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max users are running into a variety of issues. Some of these problems are actual bugs and others are a matter of people getting used to iOS 17 and their new iPhones.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max users are complaining about Bluetooth problems, Wi-Fi issues, and performance issues.

We haven’t heard about any serious widespread iPhone 15 issues just yet, but that could change as shipments continue to land on doorsteps around the world.

Below are the most common iPhone 15 problems, potential fixes for some of these problems, places to find feedback about the iPhone 15’s performance, and a look at what’s in the iOS 17 pipeline for these phones.

It’s early, but the list of iPhone 15 problems will grow. Some of the initial problems will get resolved by Apple via software updates, but we’ll continue to see issues pop up as people put more mileage on their phones.

iPhone 15 Problems

Like clockwork, we’re already hearing about iPhone 15 activation issues. Activation issues always plague new iPhones at launch so this isn’t surprising to see.

If you’re having issues activating your new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, check Apple’s System Status page. If you don’t see a green symbol next to iOS Device Activation, you’ll want to wait until it’s green and then try activating your phone again.

On top of these issues, we’re also hearing about problems with first and third-party apps, excessive battery drain, Face ID problems, Exchange problems, Wi-Fi problems, iCloud issues, Bluetooth issues, sound problems, and login issues.

We’re also hearing cellular data issues. Some users are saying cellular service is dropping unexpectedly while on-the-go. Others are complaining about the speed of 5G.

iPhone 15 Performance

If you’re thinking about buying an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, or if you already own one, you’ll want to monitor feedback from other people using the same device. This feedback will alert you to potential issues with the hardware and software.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter, and sites like the MacRumors forums for ongoing feedback about Apple’s flagship phones.

We’ve released list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of iOS 17 and it’s worth a look if you’re on the fence about downloading Apple’s latest iOS 17 software.

Note that Apple’s pushed iOS 17.0.2 to the iPhone 15 series and the software fixes an issue that may prevent transferring data directly from another iPhone during setup. Make sure you download the software before you perform a data transfer.

How to Fix iPhone 15 Problems

If you run into a problem on your new there’s a very good chance you’ll be able to fix the problem yourself. That being said, in some cases you may need to contact Apple support, contact your carrier, or take your phone into an Apple Store.

If you’ve run into trouble, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iPhone 15 problems. Our guide runs down fixes for the most common iPhone issues like broken Bluetooth and busted Wi-Fi.

We’ve also released some tips to help improve your phone’s performance and a guide that could help you improve battery life if you think it’s draining too quickly.

If you can’t find a fix in our guides, you’ll want to check Apple’s discussion forums and see if someone has a solution for whatever’s plaguing your device.

If you can’t find anything on Apple’s forums, you should contact Apple. You can do so via the company’s support account on Twitter or via the company’s website.

If you’d rather get answers in person, take your new phone into your local Apple Store and see if they can diagnose your problem. If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, schedule a Genius Bar appointment.

Your iPhone 15 is currently under warranty so they might offer you a replacement if the problem is serious enough.

iOS Downgrade

If you’re dealing with software problems on your iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can try downgrading your devices to the previous version of iOS 17 if the option is available.

If you’re unfamiliar with the iOS downgrade process our iOS downgrade guide will walk you through everything you need to know before you make the move.

Note that because these devices run iOS 17 out of the box, you can’t downgrade to iOS 16.

If your device is struggling on iOS 17.0, help should arrive in the near future.

Apple will push new versions of iOS 17 to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max in the weeks ahead.

The company is testing new versions of the iOS 17 update behind the scenes and we expect the company to confirm the first major upgrade soon.

Look for the company to put iOS 17.1 into beta testing later on this month.

