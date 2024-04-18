iPhone 15 Issues Grow in April

We’ve been tracking issues plaguing iPhone 15 users in the weeks since Apple last released software. And a list that was already fairly substantial has grown in size.

The last update Apple released for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max was iOS 17.4.1 on March 21st. In other words, its almost been a month since these devices received new firmware.

Since then, we’ve seen complaints about bugs and performance issues increase with many iPhone 15 users hoping for an iOS 17.4.2 update in April.

We’ve seen complaints about iPhone 15 issues on many online communities including X, Reddit, and Apple’s own discussion forums. Here are some of the issues frustrating iPhone 15 users right now:

In particular, complaints about iPhone 15 overheating issues are very prominent. Apple addressed the problem with a software update, but many iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro users say the problem remains.

And these are just examples. There are plenty of other bugs, glitches, and performance issues plaguing all four of Apple’s flagship devices.

The good news is that many of these issues can be fixed manually without a trip to the Apple Store or a call with a customer service rep. We’ve released a guide that has fixes for the most common iPhone 15 problems and it’s a good place to start.

Those who can’t find a fix will either need to escalate with a call or chat with Apple support, support at AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon, or simply stay patient and wait for Apple to release new software.

Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee Apple releases iOS 17.4.2 in April. We haven’t seen any rumors and the software hasn’t popped into web analytics yet. The latter is a sign a new update is near.

Apple is working on new iOS 17 software for the iPhone 15 series, but iOS 17.5 is currently in beta and is expected to arrive in May.

iPhone 15 users who are feeling desperate might try downloading the iOS 17.5 beta and see if the software helps improve performance.