iPhone 15 Mophie Juice Pack: What You Need to Know

In a bit of a surprise, Mophie’s announced new Juice Pack battery cases for the iPhone 15 series. If you love Mophie cases, or you simply want to add additional battery life to your iPhone 15 via a case, here’s what you need to know about the launch.

Mophie made the announcement during CES 2024 in Las Vegas and it’s one that should have iPhone 15 users, particularly power users, excited.

Apple hasn’t offered an official battery case for the iPhone since the iPhone 11 and Mophie’s battery cases are generally among the best out there. The iPhone 15’s Juice Pack should carry on the tradition.

If you’re interested in souping up your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro’s battery, lets dive into the key details.

iPhone 15 Juice Pack Pre-Orders

Mophie hasn’t put the iPhone 15’s Juice Pack up for sale yet, but the company says it plans to kick off pre-orders sometime in February.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering a case for your iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can signup to get notified on Zagg’s website.

iPhone 15 Juice Pack Release Date

Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date for the Juice Pack, but given that pre-orders will start in February, it’s safe to assume we’ll see the cases land next month. Or, at the latest, in March.

You’ll be able to purchase the Juice Pack directly from Zagg/Mophie, but we expect to see additional retail options once the cases officially arrive.

iPhone 15 Juice Pack Features

The Juice Pack is a rechargeable battery case that contains a 2,400-2,800 mAh internal lithium-ion polymer battery.

It will enable iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro users to use the phone without “worrying about their battery or pausing life to recharge their iPhone.”

The company says the case keeps in line with mophie’s heritage so that when the Juice Pack “is connected to a power source, the Priority+ charging feature intelligently enables pass-through charging, so iPhone always receives power first.”

Once your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro is fully charged, the juice pack battery case will then receive power.

As for the specs, they are as follows:

iPhone 15 – 2,400 mAh capacity

iPhone 15 Pro – 2,600 mAh capacity

iPhone 15 Pro Max – 2,800 mAh capacity

The case is made with 50% post-consumer recycled content. In addition, it features a soft-touch ABS finish and “slightly raised corners and a high-impact protection system.”

iPhone 15 Juice Pack Price

The Juice Pack for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max is $99.95 across the board and it comes with a two-year warranty.