5 Reasons to Buy an iPhone 15 Today

We recently went into reasons not to buy an iPhone 15 and today we’re switching gears and looking at reasons you might want to buy an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple’s iPhone 15 series represents the top-of-the-line. These are the company’s latest and greatest iPhones and those in the market for a new device should have them on a shopping list.

Each model offers upgrades, but there are some key differences between the base models and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pro and Pro Max models have better processors, cameras, and a new Action button on the side.

We won’t detail every single one here. Instead, our guide will focus on the practical reasons to upgrade from your current iPhone to one of the new models.

We realize everyone’s wants and needs are a little bit different, but here are five very basic reasons you should consider buying an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max this year.

You Want Better Software Support

If you want the latest and greatest software features, and the best software support moving forward, you’ll want to upgrade to an iPhone 15.

Earlier this year, Apple ended full-blown software support for the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. These models are stuck on 16.

Last year, the company left the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE 2016, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus on iOS 15. None of them moved to iOS 16.

Next year, the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max could be on the chopping block. We won’t know until Apple confirms iOS 18, but there’s a good chance these phones get left behind.

If you own a device that’s stuck on iOS 15 or iOS 16, it’s time to start thinking about an upgrade. These iPhones still get security patches, but they won’t get frequent bug fixes and they won’t get new features.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max run the best version of iOS 17 and they will get supported with new features, bug fixes, and security patches for five years at least.

You Want a Faster iPhone

If your current iPhone is starting to feel slow and sluggish after a recent software upgrade, or if gaming on your device is lacking, it might be time to upgrade.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with Apple’s best chip, the A17. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus utilize an older chip, the A16 Bionic, but it’s better than whatever your current iPhone is using unless you own an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15’s processor and GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) will ensure that your phone is fast, and games look and play great, for years to come.

Remember, you can play games like Death Stranding, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

You Want Better Battery Life

If your iPhone’s battery life is struggling and it can’t seem to hold a charge like it used to, it might be wise to upgrade to an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro.

Your iPhone’s battery will degrade over time and it won’t be able to hold the same kind charge it could when it was brand new. If you own a really old iPhone, you may have noticed this in the Battery section of the Settings app.

Thanks to Apple’s hardware upgrades, the iPhone 15 series will provide you with more than enough juice for gaming, multitasking, or watching content on long flights.

Apple says the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are rated for up to 23 and 29 hours of video playback while the base iPhone 15 is rated at 20 hours and the iPhone 15 Plus at 26 hours. That’s a lot of screen time.

You Want Better Cameras

If photos and videos you shoot on your iPhone are starting to look dated, it might be time to invest in superior cameras.

All four iPhone 15 variants come with camera upgrades though the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max offer the best setup of any iPhone on the market.

Upgrades including a better 48MP main camera system with super high-resolution, better portrait photos, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and a new 5x Telephoto camera on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The cameras are so good, in fact, Apple shot its recent Scary Fast special event entirely on an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

You may not be able to match what documentary film director Brian Oakes did for Apple, but your photos and videos will definitely look at lot nicer, especially if you’re using an iPhone that’s getting up there in age.

You Want a Brighter Screen

If you like to play a lot of games, watch a lot of movies, or simply like having a bright screen to browse the web and respond to friends and family, you might want to upgrade.

Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus hit 800 nits at max brightness and 1200 nits peak brightness in HDR. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus improve on this.

The new models can hit 1000 nits max brightness in typical conditions, 1600 nits peak brightness in HDR, and 2000 nits peak brightness while outdoors.

