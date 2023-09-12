iPhone 15 Pre-Order Tips

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders start on Friday. If you want a specific color and/or storage size, or you just want your new device ASAP, there are some things you can do to ensure you get the iPhone 15 you want.

Pre-orders for all four iPhone 15 models start on Friday morning ahead of their official release date. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max hit shelves on September 22nd in the United States and markets around the world.

Pre-orders begin at 5AM Pacific which means some buyers will have to stay up late, or wake up early, to purchase one of the company’s new flagship models.

Staying up late or waking up early won’t guarantee you the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max model you want.

New iPhones often sell out quickly at Apple and other retailers. We’ve heard about supply chain issues and we could see them impact shipping times.

If you want your new iPhone 15 on your doorstep on release day, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared before the pre-order period begins.

If you decide to pre-order a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, or even if you’re just thinking about it, there are some things you’ll want to do this week or next.

If you haven’t decided on a specific model or gathered all of the important information necessary to feel confident, you might not get the model you want, when you want it.

With that in mind, we’ll take you through some tips to help ensure you get the iPhone 15 model you want right away. These will come in handy if this is the first time you’ve pre-ordered an iPhone or if you haven’t been through the process in a while.

Favorite the iPhone 15 You Want

If you’re already picked the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro model you want, you’ll want to go through the order process on Apple’s website. Here’s how to do that:

Open up Apple’s iPhone 15 page in your browser or in the Apple Store app.

Login to the account you’ll be using to pre-order your device.

Select the model you want to pre-order.

Select the Color, Storage and how you want to pay.

Click the “Save for Later” ribbon icon on the lefthand side to add the device to your saved items.

This will store the iPhone 15 model you want in your Saved Items. When pre-orders open up on Friday, all you’ll have to do is head to your Saved Items and click on the model you favorited and order.

Get Online Early

If you plan to pre-order an iPhone 15 right away, make sure you get online before 5AM Pacific.

We always recommend getting online at least 30 minutes prior to the start of pre-orders in your time zone so you can get fully situated.

While you might feel prepared, there’s always a chance you’ve overlooked something important that could hold up the pre-order process.

You’ll also want to get acquainted with the website you’ll be pre-ordering from so that you know exactly where to go when the pre-order process begins.

We also recommend logging into whatever site you’re planning to buy from before pre-orders start.

Check Your Upgrade Status

If you plan to buy an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max in September, make sure you double-check your upgrade status before pre-orders begin.

Checking your upgrade status is extremely easy and only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to check your upgrade online if you’re a customer at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.

If you’d prefer to talk to someone about your upgrade status, call your carrier’s customer service line before pre-orders start. You can also head into a physical retail location if you hate being put on hold.

Use the Apple Store App

The Apple Store app is typically the best way to pre-order a new iPhone. The app is free to download and it lets you buy the iPhone the same way you would through Apple’s website.

If you can’t get to your computer to pre-order, or if you just want to buy your new iPhone from the comfort of your bed or couch, use the app.

The Apple Store app also allows you to prepare a pre-order. To get started, open up the app and tap on “Shop” in the toolbar.

From there you can pick the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro model you want, the color you want, the storage capacity you want, and more. Once you’ve got everything selected you’ll want to tap “Save for Later” at the bottom.

Have Your Information Ready

Buying a new iPhone requires more than a credit card number. You’ll need some very specific information on hand.

You’ll want to have your Apple ID and carrier login information (user name, password) handy. If you aren’t the primary account holder, track down this information from your parents or significant other before pre-orders start.

You’ll also need your Social Security Number (or the account holder’s Social Security Number), and the account billing information in front of you.

Some retailers might require you to ship the device to the primary billing address. If that’s not your current shipping address, make sure you remedy that before you try to pre-order.

Pick Color and Storage Ahead of Time

Don’t wait until the last second to pick your iPhone 15 storage size and color.

The iPhone 15 models come in various storage sizes and you’ll want to pick the right one for your needs and your budget.

You don’t want to overpay for storage you’ll never use. At the same time, you’ll want to make sure you have enough storage. Dig into the storage on your current phone and see how much you’re using and decide if you need more or less.

You’ll also want to have a color in mind ahead of time to speed up the order process.

You Can Buy AppleCare Later

You might be tempted to buy AppleCare with your new phone. There are some great reasons to do so, but some of you might want to hold off for the time being.

If you’re unfamiliar with AppleCare, it’s Apple’s extended warranty service. Many of you will eventually want to get it, but you don’t have to make that decision during the pre-order process.

If you don’t have time to research AppleCare before you buy, you’ll want to put in the time after you buy your device. If you aren’t familiar with the service and its benefits, hold off until you’ve been able to weigh the pros and cons.

Apple now gives users more time to commit to AppleCare which means you’ll be able to buy your phone, and snag the service later if you decide you want it.

Look for Deals and Lock-In a Trade-in Price

If you’re planning to get rid of your old phone, make sure you take a look at sites that buy used phones and see what kind of trade-in price you can lock in for it.

Trade-in values will fluctuate so the sooner you can lock in a price the better. Remember, in some cases, locking in a trade doesn’t mean you need to go through with the sale.

Apple and many of its partners are offering iPhone 15 trade-in deals and you should investigate those before you commit to buying a new phone.

Remember, you’ll need a phone in really good condition if you want to get the maximum amount back for your device. That’s why you’ll probably want to shop around.

Unfortunately, we may not see straight price cuts on the new iPhone 15 models for awhile. If you don’t have a device in good condition, and you don’t want to pay full price for an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, you might want to wait a few weeks or, in some cases, until next year to buy.