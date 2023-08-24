Apple
iPhone 15 Pre-Order Date & Time: What You Need to Know
Apple’s new iPhone isn’t official yet, but the 2023 iPhone models will go on sale in a few weeks. We’ve been getting a lot of questions about iPhone 15 pre-orders and we’ll answer as many as we can in this guide.
The company hasn’t confirmed an iPhone 15 event date yet, but we expect the announcement to come in late August or early September.
There’s a rumored date out there right now and the information comes from a trusted source which means there’s a good chance it winds up being the date for Apple’s big showcase.
Of course, if you’ve followed an iPhone launch before, you know that new iPhones typically don’t go on sale immediately after the announcement. Apple likes to put a gap between the announcement, the pre-order date, and the release date.
With that in mind, here’s what you need to know about iPhone 15 pre-orders as we push into September toward the inevitable announcement.
iPhone 15 Pre-Order Date
As we mentioned, Apple hasn’t confirmed the iPhone 15 event just yet, but a reliable source believes the company is targeting a date in mid-September for the show.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple’s fall event will most likely take place on Tuesday, September 12th. That isn’t set in stone, but Gurman is right way more than he’s wrong so this is the date to circle on the calendar right now.
If this date holds up, it means iPhone 15 pre-orders for all models should begin on Friday, September 15th.
Apple is expected to release four iPhone 15 models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While they may not share a release date, we expect them to share the same pre-order period.
Assuming the models arrive at the same time, you can expect the iPhone 15 pre-order period to stretch from September 15th to September 22nd. Apple typically keeps pre-orders open for a week.
It’s possible we see multiple iPhone 15 release dates and there’s a very good chance we see shipping delays impact pre-orders. If you have your heart set on a specific iPhone 15 variant, you may want to put in a pre-order ASAP.
iPhone 15 Pre-Order Time
That brings us to the iPhone 15 pre-order time. Again, Apple hasn’t confirmed, but based on previous years, we have a good feeling we know when iPhone 15 pre-orders will start.
In recent years, Apple and its partners have opened up iPhone pre-orders at 5AM Pacific. That’s what we expect from the iPhone 15’s pre-order time as well.
If you live on the west coast of the United States, and you want to buy an iPhone 15 model the second pre-orders open up, be prepared to wake up early. Of course, waking up early won’t guarantee the model you want, but it gives you the best chance.
Like the pre-order date, look for Apple to confirm the pre-order time in the U.S., and other regions, on the day of its fall showcase.
Where to Buy the iPhone 15
Once iPhone 15 pre-orders start, you’ll be able to buy the device at a number of different places. From Apple, to your carrier, to retailers, there won’t be a shortage of options.
As we’ve noted many times in the past, the Apple Store app is often the quickest, and easiest, way to pre-order a new iPhone. The app is free to download and it lets you buy the iPhone the same way you would through Apple’s website.
You can expect the iPhone 15, iPhone Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max to be compatible with a wide range of carriers, so if you aren’t stuck with one, make sure you shop around before pre-orders begin.
Phone 15 Price & Trade-Ins
There’s been a ton of back and forth about the price of the iPhone 15. While nothing is confirmed yet, it does look like the iPhone 15 Pro price could jump up a bit.
Most sources believe the price will increase by $100-200. For instance, analyst Tim Long from British bank Barclays, says that based on chatter from the supply chain, the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to $100 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be $100 to $200 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
That might be a tough pill to swallow, but know that there will be trade-in offers available when iPhone 15 pre-orders begin. These will help you save money. In some cases, a lot of it.
According to Bloomberg, U.S. carriers are prepared to offer big discounts to make the iPhone 15 series more attractive to their customers.
We don’t know how much they’ll offer, but if you own a newer device and plan to trade it in, make sure you keep it in pristine condition in the buildup to the iPhone 15 release. This is how you’ll get the most money back.
Wait for Design Changes
Last year, Apple introduced a brand new pill-shaped notch the company calls Dynamic Island. Unfortunately, this change is only available on the company's high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. That will likely change this year.
Analyst Ross Young believes Apple could bring Dynamic Island to the lower-end iPhone 15 models. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman does as well.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the iPhone 15's proximity sensor will be integrated into Dynamic Island. The proximity sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro models is under the display outside of Dynamic Island. This could lead to Face ID improvements.
This might give some of you considering Apple's iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus a reason to hold out and wait for the new models.
On the flip side, Young doesn't think the standard iPhone 15 models will get 120Hz/LTPO like the iPhone 15 Pro models. This haas been backed up by another source who says the iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus won't get ProMotion and Always-On display capabilities.
We've heard the the iPhone 15 Max's design will be made out of titanium as opposed to stainless steel. The frame supposedly has a brushed finish.
Leaker ShrimpApplePro claims early information suggests Apple is indeed working on a titanium design. The leaker says the design may also incorporate curved rear edges and a glass back.
In a newer tweet, the leaker says the iPhone 15 Pro models will "have thinner bezels" with curved edges. The display is reportedly still flat, however.
ShrimpApplePro says additional sources now agree with the information and that the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro models will indeed be thinner.
In a tweet, well-known leaker Ice Universe says the iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record for thinnest bezels on a smartphone. The record is currently held by the Xiaomi 13.
In a follow up tweet, he's shown off what are evidently glass displays and third-party screen protectors for the iPhone 15 series. The bezels are indeed extremely thin.
Analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities also believes the company is working to deliver a new titanium design. So does Gurman.
We've seen an iPhone 15 Pro dummy unit leak on the Chinese version of TikTok and it gives us a glimpse at what the device might look like. CAD images of the iPhone 15 Pro from 9to5Mac also show us what the final product could look like.
We've also heard the iPhone 15 Pro will have a new mute button that replaces the switch. This "Action" button could work like it does on the Apple Watch Ultra in that it will allow users to map it to different functions.
This new addition has seemingly been confirmed by the iOS 17 beta.
You can see it in AppleInsider's video above.
