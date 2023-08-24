iPhone 15 Pre-Order Date & Time: What You Need to Know

Apple’s new iPhone isn’t official yet, but the 2023 iPhone models will go on sale in a few weeks. We’ve been getting a lot of questions about iPhone 15 pre-orders and we’ll answer as many as we can in this guide.

The company hasn’t confirmed an iPhone 15 event date yet, but we expect the announcement to come in late August or early September.

There’s a rumored date out there right now and the information comes from a trusted source which means there’s a good chance it winds up being the date for Apple’s big showcase.

Of course, if you’ve followed an iPhone launch before, you know that new iPhones typically don’t go on sale immediately after the announcement. Apple likes to put a gap between the announcement, the pre-order date, and the release date.

With that in mind, here’s what you need to know about iPhone 15 pre-orders as we push into September toward the inevitable announcement.

iPhone 15 Pre-Order Date

As we mentioned, Apple hasn’t confirmed the iPhone 15 event just yet, but a reliable source believes the company is targeting a date in mid-September for the show.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple’s fall event will most likely take place on Tuesday, September 12th. That isn’t set in stone, but Gurman is right way more than he’s wrong so this is the date to circle on the calendar right now.

If this date holds up, it means iPhone 15 pre-orders for all models should begin on Friday, September 15th.

Apple is expected to release four iPhone 15 models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While they may not share a release date, we expect them to share the same pre-order period.

Assuming the models arrive at the same time, you can expect the iPhone 15 pre-order period to stretch from September 15th to September 22nd. Apple typically keeps pre-orders open for a week.

It’s possible we see multiple iPhone 15 release dates and there’s a very good chance we see shipping delays impact pre-orders. If you have your heart set on a specific iPhone 15 variant, you may want to put in a pre-order ASAP.

iPhone 15 Pre-Order Time

That brings us to the iPhone 15 pre-order time. Again, Apple hasn’t confirmed, but based on previous years, we have a good feeling we know when iPhone 15 pre-orders will start.

In recent years, Apple and its partners have opened up iPhone pre-orders at 5AM Pacific. That’s what we expect from the iPhone 15’s pre-order time as well.

If you live on the west coast of the United States, and you want to buy an iPhone 15 model the second pre-orders open up, be prepared to wake up early. Of course, waking up early won’t guarantee the model you want, but it gives you the best chance.

Like the pre-order date, look for Apple to confirm the pre-order time in the U.S., and other regions, on the day of its fall showcase.

Where to Buy the iPhone 15

Once iPhone 15 pre-orders start, you’ll be able to buy the device at a number of different places. From Apple, to your carrier, to retailers, there won’t be a shortage of options.

As we’ve noted many times in the past, the Apple Store app is often the quickest, and easiest, way to pre-order a new iPhone. The app is free to download and it lets you buy the iPhone the same way you would through Apple’s website.

You can expect the iPhone 15, iPhone Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max to be compatible with a wide range of carriers, so if you aren’t stuck with one, make sure you shop around before pre-orders begin.

Phone 15 Price & Trade-Ins

There’s been a ton of back and forth about the price of the iPhone 15. While nothing is confirmed yet, it does look like the iPhone 15 Pro price could jump up a bit.

Most sources believe the price will increase by $100-200. For instance, analyst Tim Long from British bank Barclays, says that based on chatter from the supply chain, the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to $100 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be $100 to $200 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

That might be a tough pill to swallow, but know that there will be trade-in offers available when iPhone 15 pre-orders begin. These will help you save money. In some cases, a lot of it.

According to Bloomberg, U.S. carriers are prepared to offer big discounts to make the iPhone 15 series more attractive to their customers.

We don’t know how much they’ll offer, but if you own a newer device and plan to trade it in, make sure you keep it in pristine condition in the buildup to the iPhone 15 release. This is how you’ll get the most money back.

