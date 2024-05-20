Potential iPhone 16 Colors Leak Again

A trusted analyst has released his predictions for Apple’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro colors.

Ming-Chi Kuo today outlined the colors he believes Apple will use for the upcoming iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

And while some of the colors lineup with information from previous leaks, Kuo’s prediction is a little bit different.

Here’s how Kuo sees the iPhone 16 color options playing out this fall:

iPhone 16 Pro & iPhone 16 Pro Max Colors: Black, White (or Silver), Gray (Natural Titanium), Rose

Black, White (or Silver), Gray (Natural Titanium), Rose iPhone 16 & iPhone 16 Plus Colors: Blue, Black, Green, Pink, White

Kuo says Apple may rename colors. He also says “even if the color name is the same as the existing model, it may look different” than it does on previous versions of the iPhone.”

His prediction comes a little over a month since we last heard about potential iPhone 16 color options.

In April, leaker Fixed Focus Digital said the iPhone 16 Plus will have seven color options including black, blue, green, pink, purple, white, and yellow​​​.

If their leak is accurate, it means there will be two additional color options compared to the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus comes in black, blue, green, pink, and yellow.

Back in February, leaker Majin Bu said the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may come in two new colors, “Desert Titanium” and “Titanium Gray.” This leaker has a mixed track record, but they’ve been right in the past.

They say the Desert Titanium iPhone 16 Pro is similar to the gold iPhone 14 Pro, but “deeper and heavier.” The “Titanium Gray” is reportedly a shade of space gray that’s similar to the one Apple used on the iPhone 6.

Another rumor, from leaker ShrimpApplePro, says we may see the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max come in “Space Black” and “Rose” Titanium color options.

The iPhone 16 release date is widely expected to land in September which means Apple’s plans for its colors may still be in flux.