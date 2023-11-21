When Will Apple Release the iPhone 16?

We’re a long way away from Apple’s iPhone 16 announcement, but if you’re thinking about waiting for the 2024 iPhones, here’s what you can expect from their release date.

Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will be replaced with new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models next year. The 2024 iPhones are rumored to have several upgrades on board including a new button, camera improvements, new processors, and a lot more.

There are some great reasons to wait for the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro though you’ll have to wait nine months or so for them to hit shelves.

If you’re determined to wait for the iPhone 16 models, or you’re currently debating it, you’re probably curious about their release date.

Those in tune with Apple’s annual iPhone launch probably have a good idea, but if you’re new to this, or you simply need a reminder, you’re in the right place.

Nothing is confirmed, but you can expect the iPhone 16 release date to land next fall. Apple typically uses the month of September to launch its flagship iPhone models.

Digging a little deeper, we can help you set expectations regarding the iPhone 16’s release date, release time, and pre-order date.

Here’s when Apple announced its last three flagship iPhone models:

iPhone 15 & 15 Pro: Announced Tuesday, September 12th

Announced Tuesday, September 12th iPhone 14 & 14 Pro: Announced Wednesday, September 7th

Announced Wednesday, September 7th iPhone 13 & 13 Pro: Announced Tuesday, September 14th

Looking ahead at the calendar, and given Apple’s history, the most likely dates for the iPhone 16 announcement are Monday, September 9th, Tuesday September 10th, Monday September 16th, and Tuesday September 17th.

Apple typically puts new iPhones up for pre-order at 5AM Pacific the Friday following the announcement which means September 13th and September 20th are logical dates for the start of iPhone 16 pre-orders.

The company’s iPhone pre-order period extends for a week so if those dates hold up, the iPhone 16 release date would land on one of two dates:

Friday, September 20th

Friday, September 27th

We realize nothing is set in stone, and Apple could stray from its release protocol next year, but this is simply an effort to set proper expectations for prospective iPhone 16 buyers.