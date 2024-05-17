iPhone 17 Model Might Be More Expensive Than Pro Max

Apple might say goodbye to the iPhone Plus in 2025. And in its place, we may see an iPhone 17 model that costs more than the iPhone Pro Max.

According to a report from The Information, Apple might replace the “Plus” model with a more expensive, and significantly thinner, iPhone 17.

We’ve seen rumors highlight an “iPhone 17 Slim” before, but report outlines additional details about the device including info about its design language and price.

If the publication’s information is accurate, this new iPhone 17 model may offer a significant redesign. The last time the iPhone got a drastic redesign was back in 2017 when the company released the iPhone X.

The report says this redesign might involve Apple relocating the rear cameras from the top-left corner of the iPhone to the “top center.” It may also feature a narrower Dynamic Island.

In addition, this new device may offer a screen size between 6.1-inch and 6.7-inches, an aluminum chassis, A19 processor, and an upgraded front-facing camera.

It also, the site adds, may be more expensive than the iPhone Pro Max which is Apple’s most costly iPhone at $1199. The report did not detail a specific price point.

To make room for this new model, Apple will reportedly kill off the iPhone Plus which means the iPhone 17 lineup might look like this:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Slim

Again, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about an iPhone 17 Slim, nor is it the first time we’ve heard about a new high-end iPhone.

Earlier this month, analysts Jeff Pu and Ross Young revealed details about this new “Slim” model.

Pu, an analyst with Haitong International Securities, says Apple is indeed planning to replace the iPhone 17 Plus with a new “iPhone 17 Slim.”

He believes the new iPhone 17 Slim will have a display that’s in and around 6.6-inches and, as its name suggests, a slimmer design.

Pu also says the new model will offer an A18 or A19 chip with 8GB of RAM, a 24-megapixel front camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

Young, a display analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), says the iPhone 17 Slim’s display will be 6.55-inches. He made the claim in a post to subscribers on X.

If accurate, it would represent a reduction in size from the display Apple offers on board the iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.69-inch OLED display. The upcoming iPhone 16 Plus is expected to have a similar display.

We’ve also heard murmurs about a new iPhone Ultra. Initially it looked like it would arrive as the “iPhone 16 Ultra,” but that won’t happen in 2024.

Last year, in his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple might add an even higher-end iPhone Ultra above its Pro model.

Gurman believes the “iPhone Ultra” may have an even faster chip, an even bigger display, additional improvements to the camera, and possible even a port-less design, meaning, no USB-C or Lightning ports.

Apple already does this with the Apple Watch Ultra, its high-end Apple Watch, which offers additional improvements at an added cost.

The device sounds a lot like this “iPhone 17 Slim” so these rumors have legs.

In addition to these changes, the iPhone 17 series will reportedly have an anti-reflective display with better scratch resistance, Wi-Fi 7 support, and under-display Face ID.

Like the iPhone 16, the iPhone 17 is expected to launch in September.