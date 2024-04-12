When Will Apple Release the iPhone 17?

Here’s a question we’re asked more often than you might think. Sometimes it’s because the person thinks the iPhone 17 is coming in 2024, but mostly it’s because the person asking plans to upgrade their phone in 2025.

Let’s just get this out of the way. The iPhone 17 release date is a long way out. The iPhone 15 series is the king and it will stay that way until the fall when Apple announces the iPhone 16 series.

From September until late 2025, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Max will reign as Apple’s top smartphones.

We do expect Apple to announce a new iPhone SE 4 in 2025, perhaps as early as March, but it will serve as a budget alternative to the iPhone 16.

The iPhone 17 is a year plus away from materializing, but there are actually some great reasons why you might want to consider skipping the iPhone 16 to wait for the 2025 iPhone.

If you’ve convinced yourself to wait, or you simply want to know when Apple will release the 2025 iPhone, here’s what you can expect.

If you’re familiar with Apple’s launch patterns, you know what’s coming next. If you aren’t, here’s your public service announcement.

You can expect the iPhone 17 release date to land in the fall of 2025. Apple typically uses the month of September to launch flagship iPhone models.

If we look ahead at 2025 on the calendar, we can help you set some proper expectations regarding the iPhone 17 announcement, release date, and more well in advance.

Here’s when Apple announced its last three flagship iPhone models:

iPhone 15 & 15 Pro: Announced Tuesday, September 12th

iPhone 14 & 14 Pro: Announced Wednesday, September 7th

iPhone 13 & 13 Pro: Announced Tuesday, September 14th

If Apple follows protocol, here are the most likely dates for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro announcement:

iPhone 17 Announcement Date

Monday, September 8th

Tuesday, September 9th

Wednesday, September 10th

Apple typically puts new iPhones up for pre-order at 5AM Pacific on the Friday following the announcement which means September 12th, or September 19th if the announcement comes a week later, are the logical dates for the start of iPhone 17 pre-orders.

The pre-order period always extends for a week. So if these dates hold up, the iPhone 17 release date will land on one of two dates:

iPhone 17 Release Date

Friday, September 19th

Friday, September 26th

Again, nothing is even close to being finalized, and this is an extremely early projection meant to help those planning to upgrade next year.

Apple’s iPhone 17 is expected to carry several upgrades including under-display Face ID, several display upgrades, a new processor, better cameras, and more.