iPhone Not Charging? Here’s How to Fix It

If your iPhone’s not charging, there are fixes to try before you get in touch with Apple support.

iPhone users, including owners of new iPhone 15 models, are complaining about an issue where their device doesn’t charge, even when using the cable Apple supplied in the box.

This may be a sign of a larger hardware issue, but some users have had success using manual fixes or alternative methods of charging.

In this guide we’ll help you troubleshoot if your iPhone suddenly stops charging. These fixes have worked for us and many others in the past.

Note: If you need help with wireless charging, we’ve released a separate guide that covers those issues in particular.

Restart iPhone

First, try restarting the iPhone. Power the device off, wait a minute, and power it on. Attempt to charge the device again.

If it won’t charge, try hard resetting your iPhone. If you don’t know how to force an iPhone to restart, see our guide for instructions.

Try Another Cable

Next, you’ll want to try another method of charging. Use a different Lightning cable or USB-C cable and see if it’s a problem with the cord itself.

While they’re more expensive, genuine Apple or MFi-certified (Made for iPhone) charging accessories are typically more reliable.

You should also examine the charging cable for fraying or damage. You can also try reversing the connector to see if the other side works.

Use Another Power Source

If you’re certain it’s not the cable, try another power source.

Try plugging your iPhone into another power source. Use another outlet, another computer, or even a wireless charger (MagSafe, Qi) or power brick if you have one laying around.

Check for Debris

There might be dust or dirt in your iPhone’s charging point. This can disrupt charging. Try cleaning the iPhone’s charging port and see if that resolves the issue.

Let It Charge

Try leaving your iPhone plugged into the charger for half and hour and see if it responds.

Update iPhone

Make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS.

Check for a software update in the Settings app. If one is available, download the firmware and see if new software alleviates the issue.

Turn Off Optimized Battery Charging

Most will want to keep the Optimized Battery Charging setting on, but some users dealing with charging issues have apparently had success turning it off.

Go into the Settings app.

Tap Battery.

Tap Battery Health & Charging.

Toggle Optimized Battery Charging off.

If you still can’t charge, we recommend toggling this function back on.

Reset Network Settings

If that doesn’t work, you can try resetting your iPhone’s network settings.

Open up the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap on Reset Network Settings.

Try charging the iPhone.

Restore iPhone

Restoring the iPhone to its factory settings is also an option, but this should only be used as a last resort.

You can do this via Finder, iTunes, or iCloud.

Service iPhone

If none of these fixes work, you might have a hardware issue on your hands. If you think it might be a hardware issue, you have two options: