iPhone SE 4 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

The iPhone SE 4 release date is many months away, but there are some things prospective buyers can, and probably should, do before the new iPhone SE arrives.

Apple’s reportedly working on a fourth-generation iPhone SE. The device supposedly will feature a bigger display and improved processor among other upgrades. It would replace the iPhone SE 3 or third-gen iPhone that launched in the spring of 2022.

As of right now we don’t expect the iPhone SE 4 to join the iPhone 15 series on shelves in 2023. Instead, the iPhone SE 4 release date may land sometime in 2024.

iPhone SE 4 Release Date

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the device is currently in development and mass production will take place sometime in the first half of 2024. Analyst Ross Young also believes the iPhone SE 4 release won’t come until 2024.

Apple typically launches iPhones in two windows, spring and fall, and the iPhone SE series are historically launched in the spring window.

Plans could certainly change, but if Apple does decide to launch a new iPhone SE model, look for it to arrive in March or April ahead the next flagship iPhone.

While it might seem like it’s way too early to start prepping for an iPhone SE 4 release date, taking some steps ahead of time will ensure that you’re fully prepared to buy one when it arrives. Your research may even convince you to go with another device long before it arrives.

In this guide we’ll take prospective iPhone SE 4 buyers through potential steps to take ahead of the device’s rumored arrival.

Track iPhone SE 4 Rumors

If you’re interested in a new iPhone SE, you’ll want to keep your eyes on the iPhone SE 4 rumor mill as we push toward a potential release.

The waters are still very murky, analysts have gone back and forth about whether or not the iPhone SE 4 will actually be released to the public, so it’ll be important to track the latest information.

Apple will try and keep the device under wraps, but leaks will inevitably happen and they’ll spell out everything regarding the device’s specs and release date.

These rumors will help you set proper expectations regarding the iPhone SE 4’s features and release. Details will become more concrete once we get closer to a launch date.

Get Familiar with iOS

If you’re currently using an iPhone that’s running an old version of iOS, or you’re using an Android phone but plan to upgrade to an iPhone, you’ll want to get familiar with the iPhone SE 4’s operating system before it arrives.

The iPhone SE 4 will run Apple’s iOS operating system and assuming it arrives in early 2024, it will run the company’s upcoming iOS 17 software out of the box.

In June, Apple will announce iOS 17 for iPhone. The company will likely confirm the software during its Worldwide Developers Conference keynote.

Shortly after the conclusion of the keynote, Apple will likely push iOS 17 into beta testing which will allow iPhone users access to the software ahead of its official arrival in the fall.

If you don’t have a newer iPhone or you prefer to keep your devices on stable software, you’ll want to follow the iOS 17 beta from a distance. This will help you get familiar with the software.

Once iOS 17 arrives in the fall, you’ll want to go hands-on with the software. This is especially important if you’re considering a move from Android to iOS.

Figure Out How Much Storage You Need

As we cruise though the year, start thinking about how much storage you might need on your next phone. This research will help you avoid buyers remorse.

We don’t know how much storage the iPhone SE 4 will have. If it follows in the iPhone SE 3’s footsteps, Apple will offer 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants.

While some of you will be perfectly fine with the least amount of storage, others will want the peace of mind that comes with having more internal space for files like photos, videos, and music.

We’ve released a guide that goes over the iPhone SE 3’s storage options and it could prove useful as you try and decide how much storage you may need on your future iPhone.

Research iPhone SE 4 Alternatives

With the iPhone SE 4 release date at least a year away, some of you may decide that’s far too long to wait. Before you make a decision about whether to wait, make sure you research potential alternatives. You may find a device you really like long before the new iPhone SE hits shelves.

Start with Apple’s current flagships, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. You’ll also want to check out the iPhone SE 3.

If those are too expensive or just don’t fit your needs, move on to the company’s iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone SE 2.

If you wouldn’t mind buying a device outside of Apple’s ecosystem, you’ll also want to investigate some of the top budget Android phones on the market. Here are a few budget Android phones we recommend:

You’ll also want to keep your eyes peeled for new models coming out in 2023.

Make a Plan for Your Current Phone

If you plan to upgrade to an iPhone SE 4, make sure you have a plan in mind for your current phone.

You might know of a friend or relative who could make use of your current phone once you upgrade. If you don’t, consider donating it to charity.

If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of the iPhone SE 4, you’ll want to dig into prices at popular resellers.

Make sure you keep your current phone in good condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from resellers, your carrier, or Apple.

Research Carriers

If you’re unhappy with your data plan or your service provider’s coverage, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit for your next device. This could take awhile so make sure you aren’t doing this right before the iPhone SE 4 release date.

