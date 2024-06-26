It’s a Great Time to Buy an Apple AirTag

Need to replace an AirTag? Thinking about buying Apple’s popular accessory for the first time? Now might be the right time to do so.

With the summer travel season in full swing, it’s a great time to consider buying one of Apple’s trackers.

AirTags are great for tracking luggage while traveling and they can also be used to keep an eye on wallets, keys, and other essential items.

Fortunately, Amazon’s got a couple of great AirTag deals including an offer on a single AirTag pack which doesn’t come around all that often.

The retailer is selling a single Apple AirTag for $24.99 which is 14% off the usual price of $29.00. It’s not a deep discount, but it still saves some cash.

Amazon’s also got a 20% discount on a four pack of AirTags. Typically, a four pack is $99.00 but this offer drops the bundle to $78.99.

If you’re in a rush, and have an Amazon Prime account, you can get either option delivered as soon as tomorrow.

Waiting for the next version of the AirTag isn’t a great option right now so you can buy the current model confidently.