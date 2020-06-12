JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit Review

The JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit is the perfect all in one kit to get started making YouTube videos, going live on Facebook and Instagram, or working your way towards waking up TikTok famous.

I’ve been testing this setup, which includes a tripod that you can hold or wrap, a smartphone mount that works in portrait or landscape orientation, an excellent microphone, a bright light, and an arm to hold another accessory for the last few months and the value is astounding.

While you can get started making videos with just a phone, adding a light and a microphone can instantly upgrade your video quality. The flexibility of the GorillaPod legs to work as a basic tripod, wrap around an object, or act as a handheld tripod offers a ton of options. I’ve held this, wrapped it to a banister for an overhead shot, and secured it to a car.

What’s Included?

Everything you need is included for $199.95, including the cables, and adapters. You just need to provide the phone. I’ve been using the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which fits easily in the holder, but you can use pretty much any phone. The kit includes;

GorillaPod Mobile with phone holder, three legs and two arms

Beamo Mini LED light with diffuser

WAVO mobile shotgun microphone with a mount, wind guard

Microphone cables for phone and camera and lightning to 3.5mm adapter.

JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit

The JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit is adaptable, so you can add what you want and need for each part of your shot. Combined with the ability to stand, hold, or attach to almost anything and you can get creative with your videos. This is an excellent starter kit, and the best part is that it can grow with you as you learn new skills, if you add a GoPro or even upgrade to a full-size camera.

I used this to film a recent car review, several TikTok videos and I’ve used the setup for some Zoom calls as well. In most cases, I used one arm for the light and mounted the microphone on the top of the phone holder.

The smartphone mount is very easy to use. there is a large thumbscrew on the back that you loosen to put the phone in place and then you can choose portrait or landscape mode and lock everything in. When you have it secured the phone stays in place. The mount can also tilt up and down, so you can get a level shot easily even if you need the feet of the GorillaPod at a weird angle.

You can adjust the arms to get the light where you need it or a second angle with a GoPro if you have one mounted on the second arm. The light is very bright, and I used it on the lower setting most of the time. The light is very flexible with a tripod mount, two cold shoe mounts, and a magnetic mount. It charges with USB C, so you can charge up very easily. The light supports Bluetooth, so you can pair it with your phone. The light feels very sturdy, and it is waterproof to 30M.

The Wavo Mobile microphone is powered off your phone or camera so there is nothing to charge. Simply plug it in and you’re ready to go. This upgrades the quality of your audio dramatically and the included wind cover (deadcat) cuts out all but the worst wind and the focus of the microphone helps bring your voice to the front of the video even when there is a lot of background noise around you.

