July 2024 Pixel Update Rolling Out, Here’s What’s New

Just ahead of the July 4th holiday, Google’s pushing its July 2024 update to Pixel users.

The company today announced that its July 2024 patch is moving out to the Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro.

The July update’s build number is AP2A.240705.004 for most models though the number for the Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s build number is different (AP2A.240705.005).

Google says the software’s rollout will continue over the next week as it deploys the update in phases based on carrier and device.

Pixel users will receive a prompt to install the software Over-the-Air (OTA) when it’s ready.

The Pixel July 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users. It doesn’t have any outward facing features on board.

July 2024 Pixel Update: What’s New

Camera

General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions (Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8)

System

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions (Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 8a)

User Interface

Fix for back gesture navigation not working in certain conditions (Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet)

The software also brings security patches to Pixel devices and Google’s outlined those in details over on its Android Security Bulletin.