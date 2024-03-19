Looking for a New Carrier? Check Out This Deal from Mint Mobile

If you’re looking to move from AT&T or Verizon to another carrier, you should check out this deal from Mint Mobile before you switch carriers.

Mint Mobile is offering a BOGO deal to AT&T and Verizon customers. Customers who move to Mint from one of these carriers and sign up for any three-month data plan, will get a second line for free.

This BOGO offer applies to all of Mint’s plans including its Unlimited plan. The Unlimited plan is aimed at those that chew through a ton of data on their device.

The carrier says this is a limited time offer so it’s unclear how long it will last so those looking to save money when they switch may want to jump on the deal sooner rather than later.

Mint Mobile’s service utilizes T-Mobile’s 5G network which means you likely have coverage in your area. If you want to double-check, you head to the carrier’s coverage map for more information.