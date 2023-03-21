macOS 14 Release Date & Time: What You Need to Know

Apple’s macOS 14 release date is months away, but we’re already getting questions about the company’s next operating system. In this guide we’ll take curious Mac users through everything there is to know about the release as we push through the spring.

It’s not official yet, but macOS 14 will replace macOS 13 Ventura later this year. The software is in development, but we’ve already heard a little bit about Apple’s plans for the software.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman macOS 14, like iOS 17, will likely be a smaller update. You can still expect it to bring useful enhancements for compatible Mac devices, but at this point we aren’t expecting the software to be a massive overhaul.

We may not have a full list of macOS 14’s features, but we do know when Apple will likely release the first version of the operating system. We also know what to expect from the macOS 14 release date, and release time, for Mac.

Our macOS 14 release date guide we’ll help you properly manage expectations and help you prepare for its inevitable release later this year. This walkthrough is based on traditions, rumors, confirmed information, and what we expect from the annual release.

Which Macs Will Get macOS 14?

Apple will likely confirm the full list of macOS 14 eligible Mac models in June and you can expect most macOS Ventura-powered devices to make the move to the operating system.

Last year, Apple dropped support for some Mac models from 2014 through 2016 when it released macOS Ventura. Those models are stuck on macOS Monterey, the previous version of macOS.

Apple typically keeps devices update for five to six years which means we could see some Intel-based Mac models miss out on the macOS 14 upgrade. Specifically, 2017 iMac and 2017 iMac Pro are on the chopping block.

With that in mind, here’s a list of eligible Mac models that will probably get moved to macOS 14. Given their age, none of these phones are in serious danger of missing the software.

macOS 14 Supported Devices

2018 MacBook Air and later

2017 MacBook Pro and later

2019 Mac Pro and later

2018 Mac mini and later

2017 MacBook and later

2022 Mac Studio

We’ll let you know if we hear anything more definitive ahead of Apple’s announcements later this year.

macOS 14 Beta Release Date

The official version of macOS 14 won’t land for awhile, but Mac users will have the chance to try the software before the stable version arrives.

Unless Apple makes drastic changes, macOS 14 will launch at Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference in June. WWDC typically kicks off in early June and that’s when WWDC 2023 should take place. macOS, like iOS for iPhone, is typically discussed in detail during the conference’s keynote address on opening day.

Apple generally pushes beta software to developers on the first day of WWDC. So, as of right now, you can expect the first macOS 14 beta to roll out in early June.

There will be two versions of the macOS 14 beta. One, a developer beta that requires users to pay an annual fee to Apple for access. The other, a free beta for users registered for the Beta Software Program.

Apple’s typically pushes the developer beta out a few weeks before the public beta arrives. In the past, Apple’s launched the public beta in July.

macOS 14 Name

You can also expect Apple to confirm macOS 14’s official name on stage during WWDC 2023.

We don’t know what macOS 14’s official name will be though given the company’s current protocol, it will likely be named after something in the company’s home state of California.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, macOS 14 is codenamed “Sunburst,” but that almost certainly won’t be its official name.

macOS 14 Beta Release Time

Apple’s WWDC keynote usually stretches for in and around two hours. The first macOS beta for developers typically arrives shortly after it ends.

From there, Apple usually pushes new beta software every couple of weeks with releases coming more frequently as we approach the final release later in the year.

Like regular macOS software releases, the company usually release new macOS beta software around 10AM Pacific. That’s what you can expect right now from the macOS 14 beta.

macOS 14 Release Date

macOS 14 will stay in beta for several months as Apple and beta testers poke and prod it for issues ahead of its official release. We don’t know how many betas Apple will releases, but we often see six or more iterations before a new operating system is ready for prime time.

While the company tends to release new iOS operating systems for iPhone in September, Apple usually pushes new macOS operating systems in October or November. That’s what you should expect from the macOS 14 release date right now.

macOS 14 Release Time

Apple probably won’t confirm a specific macOS 14 release time, but the company almost always releases its software updates around 10AM Pacific.

So if you live in London, you should see the macOS 14 update arrive around 6PM in the evening. If you live in Melbourne, Australia, you’ll need to stay up late or wake up early if you want to install the software right when it’s released.

It’s important to note that whenever Apple releases a new macOS operating system, we typically see long download times and errors as Apple’s servers get slammed with requests from eager Mac users.

If you want to avoid these issues, you’ll want to refrain from installing macOS 14 right away.