4 Reasons Not to Install macOS Ventura 13.2.1 & 11 Reasons You Should
Apple’s newest macOS Ventura update, macOS Ventura 13.2.1, could have a tremendous impact on your Mac’s overall performance. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to upgrade right now and the best reasons to hold out for a bit longer.
macOS Ventura 13.2.1 is a small maintenance release and it brings important security patches to Mac devices. If you’re moving up from macOS Ventura 13.2, you’ll only get these patches when you upgrade.
If you’re still lingering on macOS Monterey or older software, macOS Ventura 13.2.1 will include all the new feature from Apple’s most up-to-date operating system. If that’s the case, the software could take quite a bit of time to install, keep that in mind if you use your computer for work or school.
If you’re dealing with bugs or performance issues on older versions of macOS, you could see a performance boost after installing this firmware. On the other hand, you may encounter problems after you install the latest version of macOS Ventura.
If you install macOS Ventura 13.2.1 on your Mac, and you run into issues, you can downgrade your Mac’s software in an attempt to improve its performance. Unlike iOS and iPadOS, the macOS downgrade is always open.
If you’re currently debating a move to macOS Ventura 13.2.1, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on older macOS Ventura software, macOS Monterey, or whatever version of macOS your Mac is currently running for a bit longer.
Install macOS Ventura 13.2.1 for Better Security
You'll want to install macOS Ventura 13.2.1 in the near future if you want to better protect your device and the data stored on it from harm.
macOS Ventura 13.2.1 brings four security patches to compatible Mac models. You can read more about those over on Apple's security site.
As for older versions of macOS Ventura, macOS Ventura 13.2 brought 25 security patches to Mac devices. You can read about those right here.
In addition, the software came with support for physical security keys for Apple ID. These will beef up your account security by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process. Learn more about the change right here.
macOS Ventura 13.1 delivered 35 security patches and it also brought upgrades to Advanced Data Protection for iCloud.
macOS Ventura 13.0.1 brought two security patches and the first version of macOS Ventura, macOS Ventura 13.0, had a ton of patches on board.