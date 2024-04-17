macOS Monterey 12.7.4 Issues Impacting Mac Users

If you recently downloaded Apple’s macOS Monterey 12.7.4 update, and you’ve run into bugs or performance issues, know that you’re not alone. We’ve seen a steady stream of complaints since launch.

Apple pushed macOS Monterey 12.7.4 to Mac back on March 7th. The software, a point upgrade, includes important security patches.

According to Mac users, it also brought a variety of bugs and issues to the Mac. The issues we’ve seen range from minor glitches to serious performance issues.

We’ve been using macOS Monterey 12.7.4 ourselves and while we haven’t encountered any serious problems, we have run into abnormal amounts of lag at times.

This is one of the issues users have complained about, but there are plenty of others. Here are some of the issues macOS Monterey 12.7.4 users are reporting:

This is just a sample. There are complaints about a variety of other problems on Apple’s discussion forums and other online communities.

While some Mac users have been able to resolve their issue(s) with manual fixes, others are hoping Apple rolls out a bug fix update later this year.

We do expect Apple to release new versions of macOS Monterey, but users dealing with issues should temper their expectations because recent versions of macOS Monterey have primarily focused on patching up security flaws.

Apple is currently working on new software for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac and we expect new iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS software to roll out in May.

We may see Apple launch a new version of macOS Monterey, likely macOS Monterey 12.7.4, next month.

And while the update’s change log may not mention specific bug fixes, new software can always help (or hurt) improve performance.

Going forward, we should see Apple support macOS Monterey until the fall, but support will likely slow to a crawl, or end, once Apple releases macOS 15.

If that happens, macOS Monterey users will need to upgrade to a newer version of macOS (if the option is available) or a new Mac capable of running newer software in order to get the new features and fixes.