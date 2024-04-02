5 Things to Know About the macOS Sonoma 14.5 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Sonoma 14.5 update for Mac and the software is in testing ahead of its release later this year.

Like Apple’s macOS Sonoma 14.3 update, macOS Sonoma 14.5 is a milestone release. This means it should bring a mix of features, bug fixes, and security patches to compatible Mac models.

Apple hasn’t confirmed an official macOS Sonoma 14.5 release date, but if you don’t want to wait, you can download a pre-release version of the software right now.

With macOS Sonoma 14.5 in development, allow us to take you through everything there is to know about the company’s fifth major update for macOS Sonoma.

Our guide will take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the macOS Sonoma 14.5 release date and release time, information about the beta, and more.

macOS Sonoma 14.5 Beta

The macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta is available to download right now via Apple’s developer program. It will land in the company’s public Beta Software Program in the near future.

Before you download the beta onto your Mac, you should note that pre-release software is typically plagued with bugs and performance issues.

These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your Mac’s battery life, and its overall speed. Most people shouldn’t use beta software as a daily driver.

While you might be able to fix some issues on your own, other bugs and performance issues might require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta’s performance on your Mac, you can always downgrade back to stable macOS software.

Apple is currently its first version of the beta.

macOS Sonoma 14.5 Beta Problems

If you run into trouble on the macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple support, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Sonoma problems. We’ve also released a guide that shows you how to fix macOS Sonoma battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you can get in contact with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

macOS Sonoma 14.5 Release Date

macOS Sonoma 14.5 will stay in testing for several weeks. We expect the software to roll out in April or May.

macOS Sonoma 14.5 Release Time

We don’t have an official release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will push the software out to Mac users on whatever date it selects.

The official version of macOS Sonoma 14.5 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. This will be the case for new versions of the macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta as well.

Keep this in mind if you plan to install new betas, or the official version of macOS Sonoma 14.5, right away.

macOS Sonoma 14.5 Features

Apple’s milestone updates (macOS x.x) usually bring new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to Mac users and that’s what you can expect from this update right now.

Developers are digging through the macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta and we’ll let you know if they find anything significant on board.

Apple may add, or subtract, from the software’s feature set as the beta progresses and we’ll let you know if that occurs.