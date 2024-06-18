When Will Apple Release macOS Sonoma 14.6?

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Sonoma 14.6 update. The software doesn’t have a release date yet, but we can help Mac users set proper expectations about the roll out.

macOS Sonoma 14.6 is the next milestone upgrade for macOS Sonoma, the sixth for the Mac’s current operating system.

Milestone upgrades often deliver more than under-the-hood improvements but as of right now, testers haven’t discovered any significant changes on board.

While macOS Sonoma 14.6 might be on the smaller side, it will still be an important release, especially for Mac users having trouble on macOS Sonoma 14.5 and older.

Apple hasn’t confirmed a release date for the update and we probably won’t get one ahead of time. Apple rarely provides release dates for milestone software.

However, Apple typically sticks to a predictable release protocol for these upgrades which means we do have some clues regarding macOS Sonoma 14.6’s release.

macOS Sonoma 14.6 should roll out sometime next month. Here’s why.

Apple typically releases new milestone software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other hardware in July. It has a track record of doing so:

macOS Ventura 13.5 released on July 24th.

macOS Monterey 12.5 released on July 20th.

macOS Big Sur 11.5 released on July 21st.

The latest betas arrived a little later than normal, but given that macOS Sonoma 14.6 will be a small release, we don’t expect an extensive beta period.

As of right now, it’s safe to assume macOS Sonoma 14.6 will stay in beta testing through the month of June with a final release in late July.

After that, Mac users can turn their attention to macOS Sequoia 15 though some Sonoma-powered models won’t make the move to the new operating system.

That being said, owners of those models can expect support for macOS Sonoma to continue into 2025.