macOS Sonoma Beta Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

The macOS Sonoma beta is plagued by a variety of bugs and performance issue which means those of you weighing a move to the pre-release software should proceed with caution.

Apple’s pushed its next macOS operating system into beta testing and macOS Sonoma, also known as macOS 14, will stay there until the stable release arrives in the fall.

The first version of the macOS Sonoma beta includes new features and performance enhancements which means there are plenty of reasons to give it a try on your Mac.

On the flip side, the macOS Sonoma beta has its fair share of problems. This isn’t surprising given that it’s unfinished software and pre-release software is almost always riddled with issues.

Those of you who are interested in trying the macOS Sonoma beta need to understand what you’re getting into before you tap download. And those of you using the beta need to know where to find fixes and ongoing feedback about the software’s performance.

In this guide we’ll take you through the current state of macOS Sonoma beta problems. We’ll also provide you with a list of resources that might come in handy if you run into issues on your Mac.

macOS Sonoma Beta Problems

Apple’s acknowledges a number of issues with the macOS Sonoma beta on its website. Developers have also encountered a variety of other bugs and performance issues.

We’re hearing about installation and download problems, FaceTime issues, Wi-Fi connectivity issues, crashes, lag, and problems with first and third-party applications.

Apple will fix some of these issues in future versions of the beta, but some problems could linger on throughout the beta testing process. Some might even make it into the final release.

You can’t predict what problems you’ll run into during your time on the macOS Sonoma beta and that’s why we recommend doing some prep work before you install the software on your Mac.

Where to Find Feedback

If you recently installed the macOS Sonoma beta or if you’re thinking about downloading it, make sure you keep an eye on feedback from other Mac users. Their feedback will give you a glimpse at the most prominent issues as well as the beta’s potential benefits.

If you’re using an older Mac, you’ll want to dig into feedback before you jump from macOS Monterey/macOS Ventura to Sonoma. New software can wreak havoc on older computers.

There are a few places to check for macOS Sonoma beta feedback. You can check YouTube for information about the software’s performance.

Apple’s official discussion forums are another resource to bookmark. We also recommend monitoring feedback from the MacRumors forums. You’ll also want to check Facebook and Twitter.

How to Fix macOS Sonoma Beta Problems

Again, some macOS Sonoma beta problems will require a fix from Apple in a future beta release. That being said, you should be able to fix some issues on your own.

We’ve put together a list of fixes for the most common macOS problems and it’s a good starting point if you encounter problems with key components like Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

If you’re experiencing weird battery drain, check out our guide to fixing bad macOS battery life. It should help you improve it in a matter of minutes.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, we recommend getting in touch with the community on Apple’s discussion forums or with Apple via its customer support account on Twitter.

Downgrade from macOS Sonoma Beta

If you run into major issues on the macOS Sonoma beta, you can downgrade your Mac’s software. You’ll always be able to downgrade back to stable software, that won’t change during the beta testing period.

Downgrading will take some time, so you’ll need to stay patient, but it’s an option if you can’t fix your issues or if you can’t wait for Apple’s next beta release.

What’s Next

Apple will periodically release new versions of the macOS Sonoma beta. New betas will bring bug fixes, but they’ll also bring problems of their own.

The company typically releases new beta software every other week and then every week once we get closer to the Golden Master and final release in the fall. New macOS betas are usually released around 10AM Pacific.

The final version of macOS Sonoma should arrive in September or October after the company confirms the 2023 iPhones, also known as the iPhone 15 series.