Apple
5 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 15 & 4 Reasons Not To
Apple’s flagship iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are excellent devices, but some of you might want to hold off on buying a new iPhone and wait for Apple’s 2023 iPhone, presumably called iPhone 15.
If you’re thinking about upgrading your phone, you’ve got a ton of options to sift through. The iPhone 14 series represents the top-of-the-line, but Apple’s got plenty of other devices that are worthy of your attention including the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone SE 3, and many others.
And while many of you are going to be perfectly fine buying one of these iPhones, or a device outside of Apple’s ecosystem, others might want to hang around and wait for the 2023 iPhones.
iPhone 15 rumors have started swirling and the company’s upcoming models already sound like they’ll be worthy successors to the iPhone 14 lineup.
iPhone 15 Rumors
We’ve heard Apple might launch a new iPhone 15 Ultra and we also expect numerous performance improvements and, perhaps, an under-the-screen fingerprint sensor.
We could see Apple make some massive changes to the iPhone in 2023 and that puts those of you in the market for a new device in a tough position in 2022: Should you buy a new device this year or wait?
The iPhone 15 series is still in development which means plans can, and probably will, change before Apple unveils the new hardware. That said, there are already some great reasons to think about waiting for the 2023 iPhone models.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait and the best reasons to go with another device long before the 2023 iPhones arrive.
Wait for Performance Improvements
Apple always makes year-to-year performance improvements to the iPhone so you can expect the iPhone 15 series to come with numerous changes.
You can expect the iPhone 15 models to feature an improved processor which could lead to better battery life and app performance.
Rumors suggest the iPhone 15 series might come with a brand new processor based on TSMC's next-gen 3nm chip technology. The process is expected to enhance performance while also reducing power consumption. In other words, we should see faster phones with better battery life.
Qualcomm's announced a new 5G Snapdragon X70 modem which is expected to launch in devices this year. It didn't make it into the iPhone 14 series but there's a chance it emerges inside the iPhone 15 series next year.
It's still early, but you can expect additional iPhone 15 rumors to outline some of the other potential performance enhancements in the coming months.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.