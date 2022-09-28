5 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 15 & 4 Reasons Not To

Apple’s flagship iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are excellent devices, but some of you might want to hold off on buying a new iPhone and wait for Apple’s 2023 iPhone, presumably called iPhone 15.

If you’re thinking about upgrading your phone, you’ve got a ton of options to sift through. The iPhone 14 series represents the top-of-the-line, but Apple’s got plenty of other devices that are worthy of your attention including the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone SE 3, and many others.

And while many of you are going to be perfectly fine buying one of these iPhones, or a device outside of Apple’s ecosystem, others might want to hang around and wait for the 2023 iPhones.

iPhone 15 rumors have started swirling and the company’s upcoming models already sound like they’ll be worthy successors to the iPhone 14 lineup.

iPhone 15 Rumors

We’ve heard Apple might launch a new iPhone 15 Ultra and we also expect numerous performance improvements and, perhaps, an under-the-screen fingerprint sensor.

We could see Apple make some massive changes to the iPhone in 2023 and that puts those of you in the market for a new device in a tough position in 2022: Should you buy a new device this year or wait?

The iPhone 15 series is still in development which means plans can, and probably will, change before Apple unveils the new hardware. That said, there are already some great reasons to think about waiting for the 2023 iPhone models.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait and the best reasons to go with another device long before the 2023 iPhones arrive.