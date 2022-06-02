Madden 23: Which Edition to Buy?

The Madden 23 release date is confirmed and pre-orders have begun. If you’re interested in buying the game you’ll want to buy the right Madden 23 edition for your interest level and budget.

EA’s announced the next installment in the long-running Madden series and Madden 23 is heading to Windows and consoles in August.

The Madden 23 release date is slated for August 19th. This is the release date for all platforms, a list that includes PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows. Unfortunately, it looks like there won’t be a release for Nintendo Switch.

If you want to play the game before August 19th, you need to buy a specific Madden 23 edition or join EA Play. EA Play subscribers will get access to a 10 hour trial of the full game.

Unlike Madden 22, which had three editions, there are two Madden 23 editions: a standard version and an All-Madden Edition. Each comes with a different set of bonuses.

If you decide to pre-order Madden 23, you’ll want to pick the right edition. Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each one and tell you about the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

Madden 23 Standard Edition

The standard edition is the most basic version of Madden 23. For $59.99 if you own a PS4 or Xbox One, or $69.99 if you own an PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get a copy of the game and some bonuses if you order before the game’s release in August.

Here are the Madden 23 standard edition pre-order bonuses:

Choice of 2 Elite Players (1 Offensive & 1 Defensive) in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team

All Madden Gear to use in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team and The Yard

Madden Strategy Item in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team

There aren’t a ton of Madden 23 deals out there right now though EA Play subscribers can take the usual 10% discount on a pre-order.

The Madden 23 standard edition is the most basic version of the game and it’s also the cheapest version of the game. It’s the edition most people should buy.

Who should buy the standard Madden 23 edition?

You plan to play Madden 23 casually.

You don’t plan to spend much, or any, time in Madden Ultimate Team.

You don’t care about playing before August 19th.

You can pre-order the Madden 23 Standard Edition right now at various retailers.

Madden 23 All-Madden Edition

If you think you might want some additional bonus items, you might want to shell out a little more cash for the Madden 23 All-Madden Edition.

The Madden 23 All-Madden Edition will set you back $99.99 without a deal. This is the price for all platforms including Xbox One and PS4.

Here are the Madden 23 All-Madden 23 Edition pre-order bonuses:

3-Day Early Access starting August 16, 2022

4600 Madden Points Use Madden Points to upgrade your Ultimate Team, customize your avatar with new uniform designs, and more.

Limited-time All-Madden Team Elite Player with pre-order by July 22, 2022 Players who pre-order the Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition by July 22, 2022 will receive an added bonus of an All-Madden Team Elite Player for their Madden Ultimate Team roster. The All-Madden Team is a premium Ultimate Team program that celebrates Coach Madden’s hand-picked teams and builds upon them with new and exciting players. Players will be able to choose 1 of 4 87 OVR players to add to their Ultimate Team. Each player will have a premium ability that will enhance their in-game performance.

Dual Entitlement Upgrade to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S version

Exclusive Early Access Challenges in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team from August 16 through August 18, 2022

Choice of 2 Elite Players (1 Offensive & 1 Defensive) in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team

All Madden Gear to use in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team and The Yard

Madden Strategy Item in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team

So who should opt for Madden 23 All-Madden Edition?

You want to play Madden 23 ASAP.

You plan to invest quite a bit of time in Madden 23.

You want to play Madden 23 on August 19th, but plan to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X after August 19th.

You plan to play a ton of MUT.

You can buy it right now at various retailers.

Madden 23: Digital vs. Physical

Madden 23 comes in physical and digital formats. Here are a few things to consider before you pick one or the other.

If you’re sick of discs cluttering up your house, you should go with a digital version. You’ll also want to go with a digital if discs sometimes go missing or get damaged in your home.

If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull the disc out every time you want to play, go digital. Downloading a digital copy means you’ll have easy access to the game every time you start up your console.

If you want to play the game ASAP, purchase a digital copy. You can pre-load the game ahead of its release date which lets you to start playing the second it goes live.

Also of note, the Madden 23 All-Madden Edition is digital only it seems. So if you want the higher-end bundle, you’ll have to buy it digitally.

There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of Madden 23.

If you buy a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or a reseller like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of playing it. You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.