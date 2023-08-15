Madden 24 Problems & Fixes

The early Madden 24 release date has arrived which means the game’s primary release is just hours away. With that in mind, we want to provide gamers with fixes for some of the most common Madden 24 problems.

It’s early so we haven’t seen a ton of feedback about Madden 24 issues plaguing consoles and Windows, but we’ve heard about some initial issues and bugs and performance issues will popup in the hours ahead.

EA will release Madden 24 updates with bug fixes, but patches will be infrequent which means you may need to fix whatever is plaguing your experience on your own.

If you can’t wait for EA to roll out its next Madden 24 update, or you can’t seem to fix your issue, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’re going to show you how to fix some of the more common issues Madden players face.

The list of Madden 24 problems will continue to grow as more people pickup the game and as EA rolls out new patches to address the current set of problems. We’ll continue to update this guide with new fixes throughout the year.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for here you’ll want to check out other resources like the Madden Reddit, EA Help, and EA’s Twitter account for support.

How to Fix Madden 24 Download Problems

Madden 24 requires a fairly big download. For those of you with a fast Wi-Fi connection, the download should take less than an hour to complete. That said, those of you with slower connections might have to wait for an hour or more.

If you think your Madden 24 download is moving too slowly, try plugging an ethernet cable directly into your console or PC. This could dramatically speed up the download. This is especially true if your console or PC is situated far away from your router.

If the download speed doesn’t improve, you should try restarting your router. Unplug the power cord from your router, wait a minute or two, plug it back in, and try to download Madden 24 again.

If the download gets stuck before it reaches 100% completion, try pausing the download, waiting a few seconds, and trying again. This can sometimes speed up the download as well.

If that doesn’t work, try canceling your Madden 24 download and starting it again.

If nothing here works, and you need more advice, head over to Microsoft’s site if you own an Xbox or Sony’s site if you own a PlayStation.

How to Fix Madden 24 Installation Problems

If you’re having issues installing Madden 24 on your device, you’ll want to check its storage and make sure it has enough room for the game’s files.

If you’re playing the game on an Xbox, go to the My Games and Apps section and check how much storage you’ve got on your internal/external storage.

If you’re playing on a PlayStation, you’ll need to head into your console’s Settings and check your available space and make sure you’ve got enough space available.

If you’re positive you have enough space, but Madden 24 still won’t install on your device, try shutting off your console or PC completely before trying the installation again.

How to Fix Madden 24 Connection Problems

If you’re unable to connect to EA’s servers, you’ll want to check and make sure they aren’t having issues. Check EA’s official social media accounts for announcements and DownDetector for complaints from other Madden 24 players.

There’s also a chance your issues are related to Xbox Live or PlayStation Network outages or technical issues. If you’re playing on an Xbox, check the status of Xbox Live here. And if you’re playing the game on a PlayStation, check the status of PlayStation Network right here.

If everything appears to be up and running, we recommend resetting your router and/or your console or Windows PC before trying to connect again.

If that doesn’t help, you can try opening ports on your PC or console.

How to Fix Madden 24 Freezing Problems

If your game suddenly locks up while you’re playing a game, watching a cutscene, or doing something else, you’ll want to save (if you can) and quit to the dashboard. If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to restart your console or PC.

How to Fix Madden 24 Performance Problems

If you’re playing Madden 24 on a Windows PC, and you’re running into performance issues (poor frame rate, bad graphics, etc), you’ll want to check your computer’s hardware and make sure your rig meets the game’s minimum and/or recommended requirements.

If the hardware doesn’t meet the minimum requirements, there’s your answer. If it doesn’t meet the recommended requirements, you’ll probably need to tone down your settings.

Madden 24 Minimum Requirements

64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5 6700k (4-cores; 8-threads) or Equivalent

Memory: 10GB RAM

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Equivalent

DirectX: DX12 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: Broadband

Hard-drive space: 50GB

Madden 24 Recommended Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 8700 (6-core; 12-thread) or Equivalent

Memory: 12 GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or Equivalent

DirectX: DX12 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: Broadband

Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Make sure you’re utilizing the latest drivers for your graphics card. If you’re using an AMD graphics card, head here to find the latest drivers. If you’re using an NVIDIA card, head here.

If you’re playing Madden 24 on a console, and you’re running into performance issues, we recommend restarting the game and/or console.

How to Fix Madden 24 Crashes

If Madden 24 is crashing on a regular basis, you’ll want to power cycle your console or Windows PC. Here’s how you power cycle an Xbox:

Turn off your console by holding the Xbox button on the front of the console for approximately 10 seconds. The console will turn off.

Turn your console back on by pressing the Xbox button on the console or the Xbox button on your controller.

Here’s how you do it on a PlayStation:

Completely turn off the console by holding the power button.

Wait for the power light to stop flashing, remove the power cable, and leave the console off for a bit before powering it back on. Sony recommends leaving it off for 20 minutes.

How to Fix Madden 24 Sound Problems

If the game’s sound completely cuts out, you’ll want to close the game and reload it.

If you’re playing the game on a Windows PC you’ll also want to make sure you’re using a DirectX 12 compatible sound card with the latest drivers installed.

How to Fix EA Play Madden 24 Problems

If you’re running into problems during your EA Play Madden 24 trial, you should try restarting your console or PC.

If you can’t get the trial, you should restart your device and then check the EA Play app again. If you see an error that you used your trial up when you didn’t, you should reach out to EA.

Remember, make sure you quit the game fully when you’re done playing the trial.

How to Fix Missing Madden 24 Content

EA’s aware of an issue where some PS5 users haven’t received the Deluxe Pre-Order content. The company is investigating and there’s nothing you can do on your end right now.