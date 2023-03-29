Madden 24 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

We don’t have an official Madden 24 release date just yet, but here’s what you need to know right now about Madden 24 based on traditions, rumors, confirmed information, and what we expect from EA’s annual release.

EA’s currently working on multiple football games right now. One is EA College Football though it’s not slated to arrive until 2024. The other game is Madden 24, the next installment in the long-running Madden series, and it will arrive in 2023.

We don’t have much in the way of official news yet and it’ll be a few weeks before EA showcases the game in full for PS5, Xbox Series X, and other platforms. That being said, we can outline the important things potential buyers should know right now.

In this guide we’ll outline what you can expect from Madden 24 features, cover athlete, launch date, release date, editions, pricing and more.

Madden 24 Launch Date

EA hasn’t said when it plans to officially launch Madden 24, but the company typically showcases the game months ahead of the official release date.

Last year, the first official Madden 23 details dropped in early June. June is typically the month where EA confirms the game, releases the first trailer, and starts outlining features in detail.

So barring a major change, you can expect the first batch of Madden 24 announcements to come sometime in June.

Madden 24 Release Date

The Madden 24 release date will almost certainly land sometime in Q2. EA’s Q2 stretches from July to September.

You can expect the official Madden 24 release date to arrive in August ahead of the NFL season. The 2023-2024 NFL season is set to begin on September 7th, but Madden 24 should be out on shelves weeks before that.

EA will likely confirm the game’s official release date in June.

Madden 24 Cover

With Madden 22, EA used two cover athletes: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and former quarterback Tom Brady. It did something different with Madden 23 and put legendary Hall of Famer John Madden on all of the game’s covers.

We don’t expect Madden to be on the cover of Madden 24 so look for EA to use a player, or players, currently in the league. Some potential names include Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Madden 24 Editions

You can expect two or three Madden 24 editions.

We expect Madden 24 to follow EA’s familiar formula: a no-frills standard edition and one or two bundles that come with some extras aimed at those who plan to invest a lot of time in the game.

To give you an idea, check out our guide that covers the Madden 23 editions.

Madden 24 Pre-Orders

You can expect Madden 24 to go on sale in June.

It almost goes without saying, but don’t buy any Madden 24 pre-orders from eBay or other services promising early access to the game right now.

Look for EA to provide shoppers with pre-order bonuses including an early release date for those who pre-order. Those who pre-ordered a copy of Madden 23 All-Madden Edition were able to play the full game three days early.

For reference, here were Madden 23’s pre-order bonuses for the standard edition:

Choice of 2 Elite Players (1 Offensive & 1 Defensive) in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team

All Madden Gear to use in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team and The Yard

Madden Strategy Item in Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team

The Madden 24 pre-order bonuses won’t mirror these exactly, but look for the extras to revolve around the popular MUT (Madden Ultimate Team) game mode.

Madden 24 Consoles

Nothing is confirmed, but we don’t expect EA to drop support for older consoles.

EA has a long history of supporting older consoles so it will likely be a few more years before Madden skips the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

You can expect Madden 24 to support the following platforms:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

Xbox One X

Xbox One S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4 Pro

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Slim

Windows

The Madden series still hasn’t come to Nintendo Switch and we haven’t heard any news about a release for the portable console in 2024.

As a reminder, Madden 24 won’t come to PS3 or Xbox 360 so if you still own one of those consoles you’ll need to upgrade in order to play.

Madden 24 Price

As it has for several years now, EA will likely use tiered pricing for Madden 24.

The base version of Madden 23 started at $59.99 for Xbox One and PS4 while the base version for PS5 and Xbox One Series X started at $69.99. We expect that to stay the same this year.

The Madden 24 bundles will cost more than the base game. As of right now you can expect these to retail somewhere between $79.99 and $99.99 without a deal.

It’s also worth noting that Madden 23 players who lost save files will get a 50% discount on a copy of Madden 24.

Madden 24 Features

EA hasn’t confirmed a full list of Madden 24 features yet, but we have heard a bit about its development.

According to a report from Insider Gaming, Madden 24 is being looked at as “make or break” for the franchise. As of yet, it’s unclear what this means in terms of features, but it’s possible we see a bit more from EA in terms of features and improvements this year.

We do know that Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell will be in the game which is obviously a big deal if you’re a Lions fan.

You can also expect upgrades to graphics and performance, enhancements to staples like MUT, and new player ratings for Madden 23’s rosters.

Madden 24 Mobile

Per usual, we expect EA to bring Madden 24 to iPhone, iPad, and Android.

The mobile version of Madden, while robust, is a toned down version of the game. However, unlike the full blown version of Madden, it’s free to play on these platforms.

Play Madden 24 Early

You should be able to play Madden 24 up to five days early on consoles and Windows.

If you want to get this kind of access, you’ll need to pay for EA Play. EA Play will let you play for 10 hours during a trial and all of your progress will carry over to the final game.

EA Play is $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a year and you save 10% on games and in-game purchases.