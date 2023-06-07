Madden 24: Which Edition to Buy?

The Madden 24 release date is confirmed and pre-orders have begun. If you’re interested in buying the game, you’ll want to buy the right Madden 24 edition for your interest level and budget.

EA’s announced the next installment in the long-running Madden series and Madden 24 is heading to consoles and Windows in August.

The Madden 24 release date is slated for August 18th. This is the release date for all platforms, a list that includes PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC.

If you want to play the game before August 18th, you need to buy a specific Madden 24 edition or join EA Play.

There are currently three Madden 24 editions: a standard version, a Deluxe edition with some added bonuses at a higher price point, and an EA Play Pro edition that’s only available via the EA app.

If you decide to pre-order Madden 24, you’ll want to pick the right edition. Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each one and tell you about the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

Madden 24 Standard Edition

The standard edition is the most basic version of Madden 24. For $59.99, if you own a PS4 or Xbox One, or $69.99 if you own an PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get a copy of the game and some bonuses if you order before the game’s release in August.

Here are the Madden 24 standard edition pre-order bonuses:

Josh Allen Elite Player Item

Choice of 2 Strategy Items

NFL Marble Bills Gear

There aren’t a ton of Madden 24 deals out there right now though EA Play subscribers can take the usual 10% discount on a pre-order.

Best Buy is also offering a free $15 Best Buy e-Gift card to those who pre-order a copy of Madden 24 for Xbox or PlayStation.

The Madden 24 standard edition is the the cheapest version of the game and it’s probably the edition most people should buy.

Who should buy the standard Madden 24 edition?

You plan to play Madden 24 casually.

You don’t plan to spend much, or any, time in Madden Ultimate Team.

You don’t care about playing before August 18th.

You can pre-order the Madden 24 Standard Edition right now at various retailers including Amazon.

Madden 24 Deluxe Edition

If you want some bonus items with your copy of the game, you might want to shell out a little more cash for the Madden 24 Deluxe edition.

The Madden 24 Deluxe edition will set you back $99.99 without a deal. This is the price for all platforms including Xbox One and PS4.

Here are the Madden 24 Deluxe edition pre-order bonuses:

Josh Allen Elite Player Item

Choice of 2 Strategy Items

NFL Marble Bills Gear

3 Day Early Access

The Madden 24 Deluxe edition also includes 4600 Madden Points which, along with the early release date, is its main selling point.

Also of note, if you pre-order the Madden 24 Deluxe edition by July 22nd will also receive a player item from the AKA Ultimate Team Program.

So who should opt for Madden 24 Deluxe edition?

You want to play Madden 24 ASAP.

You plan to invest a lot of time in Madden 24.

You plan to play a ton of MUT.

You can buy the Deluxe edition right now at various retailers.

Madden 24 EA Play Pro Edition

There is also a Madden EA Play Pro edition which requires a subscription to EA’s Play Pro service.

The EA Play Pro edition grants you everything from the Deluxe edition, minus the 4600 Madden points. However, you will get 500 Madden points with each monthly login from August 2023 to July 2024.

If you aren’t an EA Play Pro subscriber, you’ll need to weigh the pros and cons before you commit. An EA Play Pro subscription is $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the entire year.

Madden 24: Digital vs. Physical

Madden 24 comes in physical and digital formats. Here are a few things to consider before you pick one or the other.

If you’re sick of discs cluttering up your house, you should go with a digital version. You’ll also want to go with a digital if discs often go missing or get damaged in your home.

If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull the disc out every time you want to play, go digital. Downloading a digital copy means you’ll have easy access to the game every time you start up your console.

If you want to play the game ASAP, purchase a digital copy. You can pre-load the game ahead of its release date which lets you to start playing the second it goes live.

There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of Madden 24.

If you buy a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or a reseller like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of playing it. You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.

3 Reasons to Pre-Order Madden 24 & 4 Reasons to Wait