Madden 25 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

Madden 25 (or whatever EA calls it) isn’t official yet, but here’s what you need to know right now about the next Madden based on traditions, rumors, confirmed information, and what we expect from EA’s annual release.

EA’s working on multiple football games right now. One is the new EA College Football and it’s slated to arrive sometime in this summer.

The other game is the new version of Madden, presumably called Madden 25, the next installment in the long-running Madden series. It should arrive later this year as well.

We don’t have much in the way of official news yet and it’ll be a few months before EA showcases the game in full for PS5, Xbox Series X, and other platforms.

That being said, we can outline the important things potential buyers should know right now.

In this guide we’ll outline what you can expect from Madden 25 features, cover athlete, launch date, release date, editions, pricing and more.

Next Madden Name

One question on the mind of Madden enthusiasts is this one: What will the next Madden be called? It’s an interesting question and one that doesn’t have a definitive answer right now.

EA has already released a game called Madden 25. The game, released back in 2013, was given the moniker in celebration of the series’ 25th Anniversary.

That doesn’t rule out the company using Madden 25 for this year’s game, but it does mean there’s a chance the company deviates from the norm.

Potential alternatives include Madden 2025, Madden 35 (to celebrate its 35th anniversary), or maybe something that doesn’t include a number at all.

For the time being, we’re calling it Madden 25.

Madden 25 Launch Date

EA hasn’t said when it plans to officially launch Madden 25, but the company typically showcases the game months ahead of the official release date.

Last year, the first official Madden 24 details dropped in early June. June is typically the month where EA confirms the game, releases the first trailer, and starts outlining features in detail.

So barring a major change, you can expect the first batch of Madden 25 announcements to come in June.

Madden 25 Release Date

The Madden 25 release date will almost certainly land sometime in Q2. EA’s Q2 stretches from July to September.

You can expect the official Madden 25 release date to arrive in August ahead of the next NFL season. The 2024-2025 NFL season is set to begin on September 5th, but Madden 25 should be out on shelves weeks before that.

EA will likely confirm the game’s official release date in June.

Madden 25 Cover

Buffalo Bills star QB Josh Allen was the only athlete to appear on the Madden 24 cover. Allen appeared on both the standard and Deluxe versions of Madden 24 and he was the first Bills player to appear on the cover of the game.

It’s certainly a possibility, but we don’t expect Allen to appear on the cover of Madden 25. We expect EA to change things up this year.

EA typically uses a current star and/or a retired player on the cover so there are lots of possibilities right now. Given how this season has gone, don’t rule out Travis Kelce.

Madden 25 Editions

You can expect two or three Madden 25 editions.

We expect Madden 25 to fall in line with EA’s familiar formula: a no-frills standard edition and one or two bundles that come with some extras aimed at those who plan to invest a lot of time in the game.

To give you an idea, check out our guide that covers the Madden 24 editions.

Madden 25 Pre-Orders

Look for Madden 25 to go on sale in June.

It almost goes without saying, but don’t buy any Madden 25 pre-orders from eBay or other services promising early access to the game right now. They’re scams.

Look for EA to provide shoppers with pre-order bonuses including an early release date for those who buy the game early.

The rest of the Madden 25 pre-order bonuses should revolve around the popular MUT (Madden Ultimate Team) game mode.

Madden 25 Consoles

Unlike other games, Madden 24 didn’t drop support for older consoles. We don’t know if that will be the case this year.

EA does have a long history of supporting older consoles, but we did see the company’s UFC 5 drop support for Xbox One and PS4. Perhaps this is the year we see Madden drop support as well.

In any case, you can expect Madden 25 to land on the following platforms:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

PlayStation 5

Windows

Madden still hasn’t come to Nintendo Switch and we haven’t heard any news about a release for the portable console in 2024.

Madden 25 Price

EA will use tiered pricing for Madden 25.

The base version of Madden 24 for Xbox One and PS4 started at $69.99, up from $59.99. The base version for PS5 and Xbox One Series X stayed at the usual $69.99. We don’t expect this to change.

Madden 25 bundles will cost more than the base game. The Madden 24 Deluxe edition started at $99.99 and we could see similar pricing for Madden 25.

Madden 25 Features

EA hasn’t confirmed a full list of Madden 25 features yet, but we have heard a bit about its development.

On the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (via Forbes), the game’s current in-game color commentator Charles Davis said multiple announce teams will be available in Madden 25.

This would obviously give players the ability to choose their commentary team.

You can also expect upgrades to graphics and performance, enhancements to staples like MUT, and new player ratings for Madden’s rosters.

Madden 25 Mobile

Per usual, we expect EA to bring Madden 25 to iPhone, iPad, and Android.

The mobile version of Madden, while robust, is a toned down version of the game. However, unlike the full blown version of Madden, it’s free to play on these platforms.