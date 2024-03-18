March Madness Live App: 5 Things You Need to Know

NCAA March Madness is upon us. If you want to watch the games live, fill out a bracket, and/or follow tournament news, you might want to download the March Madness Live app.

Every year, the NCAA holds a tournament to determine a national champion in both men’s and women’s division one basketball. The games will stretch over several weeks culminating in a national championship game between two teams.

With 68 teams in each bracket, there will be a ton of games, hours upon hours of analysis, and ways to compete against others in bracket pools. And the NCAA’s March Madness Live app is a great way to follow all of the action on your device.

In this guide we’ll take you through everything you need to know before you download the March Madness Live app for iPhone, iPad, Android, or another platform.

Is the March Madness Live App Free?

The March Madness Live app is a free download and many of the app’s features, like articles and video snippets, are free to enjoy.

The app offers a limited number of free NCAAA game previews before you’ll need to log in with a TV provider to continue watching.

What Devices Does the App Support?

The March Madness Live app is compatible with a lot of popular devices including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles, Apple TV, Fire TV, Google TV, Roku, smart TV’s, Apple Vision Pro, and even Apple CarPlay.

The company recently released an update that includes support for Apple’s Vision Pro. It’s the iPad version of the app rather than an app specifically tailored for the spatial headset.

In order to use the app, your devices will need to be running newer software. Android support varies based on device, but here’s the break down for Apple devices:

iPhone

Requires iOS 16.0 or later.

iPad

Requires iPadOS 16.0 or later.

Mac

Requires macOS 13.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.

Apple TV

Requires tvOS 16.0 or later.

Apple Watch

Requires watchOS 9.0 or later.

Apple Vision

Requires visionOS 1.0 or later.

If you want to use the app and get full functionality, make sure your device is running the most updated version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and/or watchOS.

Can You Watch Live Games on the App?

You can use the March Madness Live app to watch tournament games live, but again you’ll need to use your cable provider in order to watch everything.

After signing in with these credentials, users will be able to use the app to watch NCAA tournament games are airing on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

It’s also worth noting that CBS games will also be available via Paramount+ while TNT, TruTV, and TBS games will also be available via MAX.

You can use the app to check the 2024 NCAA tournament schedule. The games start on March 19th and will stretch into early April.

Live games and video are only available in the United States, its Territories, and Bermuda. If you live outside of these regions, you’ll need to use another service.

March Madness Live App Features

Watching games live is just one of app’s features.

In addition, you can use the March Madness Live app to read articles about the tournament, keep up with live scores, look at box scores, and watch classic NCAA tournament games.

You can use the app to take part in the Capital One NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Challenge and play against millions of other users. You can also create a bracket pool with friends and family.

The app also has a NCAA March Madness Men’s Tournament Run challenge as you try and climb the leaderboard against friends, family, and/or other users.

The app features support for Live Activities on the iPhone’s lock screen and Dynamic Island and there’s a new live scoreboard feature that lets users track scores when multiple games are being played.

It’s also worth noting that the app has special features for devices like Apple TV, Google TV, Apple’s CarPlay, and Google’s Android Auto.

The latest update to the app includes expanded features for CarPlay and Android Auto. You can use the app to follow live radio broadcasts from Westwood One for all 67 games.

As for Apple TV and Google TV, you can use these devices to stream two games at once with the Multigame feature.

March Madness Live App Problems

Every March, we hear about problems with the March Madness Live application. From buffering issues to crashes, there are always complaints.

First, we always see complaints about ads. Users want to know if there’s a way to get rid of ads in the app. The answer is no. The app doesn’t support any functionality to block ads on supported devices.

If you are dealing with buffering issues, make sure you’re using a strong Wi-Fi connection and your device(s) are in range of the router. You may also want to limit the number of devices connected to Wi-Fi while you watch games.

If you are dealing with crashes or frustrating bugs, try updating the March Madness Live app and the device you’re using it on.

If that doesn’t help, try reinstalling the app and/or restarting the device you’re using the app on.