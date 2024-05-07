May 2024 Update Rolling Out to Pixel 8, Pixel 7 & More

Google’s started rolling its Android 14-based May update out to Pixel devices and the software delivers security patches and bug fixes to compatible devices.

The company made the announcement today on its Pixel Forums and says all supported Pixel devices running Android 14 will receive the May 2024 update starting today.

The list includes the Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro/Pixel 6a, Pixel 7/Pixel 7 Pro/Pixel 7a, Pixel 8/Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Watch.

While some Pixel users will get the update today, some may not. Google says the rollout “will continue over the next week in phases, depending on carrier and device.”

For reference, here are the Pixel May 2024 update’s software versions:

Global

Pixel 5a (5G): AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 6: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 6 Pro: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 6a: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 7: AP1A.240505.005

Pixel 7 Pro: AP1A.240505.005

Pixel 7a: AP1A.240505.005

Pixel Tablet: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel Fold: AP1A.240505.005

Pixel 8: AP1A.240505.005

Pixel 8 Pro: AP1A.240505.005

KDDI

Pixel 7: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Pixel 7 Pro: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Pixel 7a: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Pixel Fold: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Pixel 8: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Pixel 8 Pro: AP1A.240505.005.B1

T-Mobile, C Spire, US Cellular & Cellcom

Pixel 7: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 7 Pro: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 7a: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel Fold: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 8: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 8 Pro: AP1A.240505.004

Verizon

Pixel 7: AP1A.240505.005.A1

Pixel 7 Pro: AP1A.240505.005.A1

Pixel 7a: AP1A.240505.005.A1

Pixel Fold: AP1A.240505.005.A1

Pixel 8: AP1A.240505.005.A1

Pixel 8 Pro: AP1A.240505.005.A1

As for what’s on board the update, the software delivers Google’s latest security patches. There are more than 20 security fixes on board. The May 2024 update also delivers a couple of bug fixes.

One is general improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth LE audio. This patch is for the Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

The other bug fix is exclusive to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro and resolves an issue impacting camera performance under certain conditions when recording video.

If you own a Google Pixel device, check your settings for an update.