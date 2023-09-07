NBA 2K24 Problems & Fixes

The NBA 2K24 release date has arrived and we expect Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch owners to run into a variety of problems at launch.

NBA 2K24 unlocks at 12AM Eastern which means those in western time zones can start playing at 9PM tonight.

Every time 2K releases a new version of NBA 2K, we hear about server issues, performance problems, and bugs. Some of these issues are minor annoyances, others are far more frustrating and have the potential to ruin the fun.

While some issues can be fixed in minutes, others can be much harder to solve. Some of NBA 2K24’s problems will probably require a fix from the developer and we expect to see a steady stream of bug fix updates post-launch.

With that in mind, we want to take you through some of the most common NBA 2K24 problems and show you how to fix them so you can get back to enjoying the game.

How to Fix NBA 2K24 Face Scan Problems

Just like the previous versions of the game, NBA 2K24 lets you scan your face into the game so you can play as yourself. People always have trouble getting their face scanned in properly so if you run into this issue yourself, here’s what you need to know.

In order to scan your face into the game, you need to download the MyNBA2K24 app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Once you’ve got the app downloaded you need to make sure your MyPLAYER account is connected to both NBA 2K24 and MyNBA2K24.

If you’re having trouble properly scanning your face into the game, here are a few tips.

When you’re scanning in your face, make sure you’re in good lighting without any shadows. Shadows have a tendency to mess up the scan.

You’ll also want to make sure you hold your device at eye level. If you hold it too high or too low, your scan could get messed up. 2K recommends holding the phone about 18″ from your face.

Once the scan starts, be sure you turn your head slowly to a maximum of 45 degrees while looking forward.

How to Fix NBA 2K24 Download Problems

NBA 2K24 requires a massive download and it could take quite a bit of time to complete on your console or PC.

You may see long download times during peak hours, but there are some things you can try if your download is taking abnormally long or if the download gets stuck.

If your NBA 2K24 download gets stuck midway through the process, try pausing it, waiting a few seconds, and starting it up again. If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to cancel the download and try again.

If the download speed is really slow, try plugging your ethernet cable directly into your console or PC. This could speed up the download, especially if your system is located far away from your router.

If none of that works, try restarting your router. Unplug your router, wait a minute or two, and plug it back in.

If you’re tired of dealing with slow download speeds, you might want to upgrade your router. If you’re interested, take a look at the TP-Link Archer AC4000 or Netgear’s Nighthawk AX4 RAX40.

For more about the NBA 2K24 download, please take a look at our guide.

How to Fix NBA 2K24 Installation Problems

Storage issues are often the root cause of installation problems. If you’re having issues installing NBA 2K24, make sure it’s not related to storage.

If you own an Xbox, go to the My Games & Apps section and check how much storage you’ve got on your internal/external hard drives. Make sure you’ve got enough space for the game.

If you’re playing NBA 2K24 on a PlayStation, head into your console’s Settings and check and see how much free space you have available.

If you’re positive you have enough space, but the game still won’t install properly, try hard resetting your console.

How to Fix NBA 2K24 Connection Problems

If you’re unable to connect to the NBA 2K24 servers, check and make sure they aren’t having issues. You’ll want to check 2K’s official social media accounts for announcements and DownDetector for complaints from other 2K players.

There’s also a chance your issues are related to Xbox Live issues, PlayStation Network outages, or other technical issues.

If you’re playing on an Xbox, check the status of Xbox Live right here. If you’re playing on a PlayStation, check the status of PlayStation Network right here.

If all of these are up and running, we recommend resetting your router and trying again.

How to Fix NBA 2K24 Freezing Problems

If NBA 2K24 suddenly locks up between events, during a cutscene, or some other part of the game, you’ll want to save (if you can) and quit to the dashboard. If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to restart your console or PC.

How to Fix NBA 2K24 Performance Problems

If you’re playing NBA 2K24 on a Windows PC and you’re running into performance issues, make sure your computer meets the game’s minimum and/or recommended requirements.

If you don’t meet the minimum requirements, there’s your answer. If you don’t meet the recommended requirements you’ll probably need to tone down your settings.

NBA 2K24 Minimum PC Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz/ AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better

Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz/ AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 450 1GB/ ATI Radeon HD 7770 1 GB or better

NVIDIA GeForce GT 450 1GB/ ATI Radeon HD 7770 1 GB or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 110 GB available space

110 GB available space Sound Card: Directx 9.0x

Directx 9.0x Additional Notes: Dual-analog Gamepad recommended. Initial installation requires one-time internet connection for Steam authentication; software installations required (included with the game) include DirectX and Visual C++ Redistributable 2012. In order to play NBA 2K24 on PC, you need a processor capable of supporting SSE 4.2 and AVX.

NBA 2K24 Recommended PC Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better

Intel Core i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB/ ATI Radeon R9 270 2GB or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB/ ATI Radeon R9 270 2GB or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 110 GB available space

110 GB available space Sound Card: Directx 9.0c

Directx 9.0c Additional Notes: Dual-analog Gamepad recommended. Initial installation requires one-time internet connection for Steam authentication; software installations required (included with the game) include DirectX and Visual C++ Redistributable 2012. In order to play NBA 2K24 on PC, you need a processor capable of supporting SSE 4.2 and AVX.

Make sure you’re utilizing the latest drivers for your graphics card. If you’re using an AMD graphics card, head here to find the latest drivers. If you’re using an NVIDIA card, head here.

If you’re playing NBA 2K24 on a console, and you run into performance issues, we recommend restarting the game and/or console.

How to Fix NBA 2K24 Missing VC

If you’re missing VC (NBA 2K’s in-game currency), note that it sometimes takes a few hours for purchased VC to show up in your account. If you’ve waited and it’s still not there, you’ll need to file a ticket with 2K in order to recover it.