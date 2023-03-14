NBA 2K24 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

We don’t have an official NBA 2K24 release date yet, but here’s what you need to know right now about NBA 2K24 based on traditions, rumors, confirmed information, and what we expect from the annual release.

NBA 2K23 is still the flagship game, but that will change later this year when 2K Sports and Visual Dynamics release a new entry in the long-running series.

We don’t have much in the way of official NBA 2K24 news, but we expect to learn a lot more about NBA 2K24 in the coming weeks as development behind the scenes continues.

While it’s early, we know a lot of gamers have questions about NBA 2K24 so we’re going to outline everything you can expect in this guide.

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect from NBA 2K24’s features, release date, editions, demo, and more.

NBA 2K24 Announcement

If traditions hold, the initial NBA 2K24 announcement will likely come sometime in June or July.

Last year, 2K confirmed a flurry of NBA 2K23 details on July 7th. Those announcements coincided with the start of the NBA Summer League.

While the company may not use the same exact timing in 2023, it’s safe to assume we’ll see an NBA 2K24 announcement land in and around early July.

NBA 2K24 Release Date

We don’t have an official NBA 2K24 release date yet and we won’t get one until the companies are ready to start talking about the game.

As of right now, you can expect the NBA 2K24 release date to land sometime in September ahead of the start of the 2023-2024 NBA season. The season should start in October.

We also didn’t see any early access last year so there may not be a way to play the full version of NBA 2K24 ahead of its official release date. In the past, 2K has offered an early tipoff release date to those who bought deluxe versions of the game.

NBA 2K24 Consoles

NBA 2K24 will come to the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch.

You can also expect a release on Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, PS4, PS4 Slim, and PS4 Pro. These aren’t the latest and greatest consoles, but we should see support for these platforms.

The NBA 2K series supported the PS3 and Xbox 360 until the release of NBA 2K19 in the fall of 2018. Those consoles had been supported since NBA 2K6 (Xbox 360) and NBA 2K7 (PS3).

NBA 2K24 Cover

NBA 2K23 features four players (Devin Booker, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Michael Jordan) on the cover (five, if you include rapper J Cole), but that doesn’t mean we’ll see four to five covers for NBA 2K24. 2K changes tends to shake things up a little bit every year.

We don’t know who will appear on the NBA 2K24 cover just yet, but you can expect multiple star players and an announcement well ahead of the game’s release date.

NBA 2K24 Editions

You can expect multiple versions of NBA 2K24 though we wouldn’t expect them to mirror the editions 2K launched for NBA 2K23. There are six NBA 2K23 editions:

Standard Edition (Devin Booker on the cover)

WNBA Edition (Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi)

Michael Jordan Edition (yup, Michael Jordan)

Digital Deluxe Edition (Devin Booker)

Championship Edition (Michael Jordan)

Dreamer Edition (J Cole)

The Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition and WNBA Edition are staples so you can expect those options for NBA 2K24. However, we’ll likely see the company switch up the other bundles given that we’ll probably see different cover athletes.

The bundles typically come with Virtual Currency (VC), MyTEAM bonuses, and cosmetic items for the game’s popular MyPLAYER mode. We also saw 2K throw in a free NBA League Pass subscription with the Championship Edition.

NBA 2K24 Pre-Orders

Don’t expect NBA 2K24 to go on sale until the summer. NBA 2K24 pre-orders will start when the publisher announces the game and the editions.

Make sure you don’t buy any NBA 2K24 pre-orders from eBay or other services promising early access to NBA 2K24 at this stage of the game.

You can expect 2K to provide pre-order bonuses to entice shoppers. These bonuses typically include VC, MyTeam points, packs, and boosts.

NBA 2K24 Price

The standard edition usually retails for $59.99 for older platforms like the Xbox One and PS4 and $69.99 for the Xbox Series X and PS5. Other bundles will cost more at launch.

We’ll likely see NBA 2K24 deals emerge in the early going, but most NBA 2K24 deals will likely arrive around Black Friday in November, the holidays in December, and in 2024 as we push toward the inevitable release of NBA 2K25.

NBA 2K24 Features

Right now, we know almost nothing about the game. That said, you can expect numerous improvements and changes with a particular focus on newer platforms like the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5. You can also expect a very robust soundtrack.

It’s also worth noting that not all features will be available on day one. 2K keeps the game fresh with changes throughout its life span so we’ll see a steady drip of features roll out in late 2023 and beyond.

NBA 2K24 Demo

2K used to release a short NBA 2K demo ahead of the official release date. The demo would let players try a portion of the game which was helpful to those trying to decide whether to upgrade to the latest version of the game.

Unfortunately, after many years of providing a demo, the company has stopped releasing the NBA 2K Prelude and we wouldn’t expect an NBA 2K24 demo at this point.

NBA 2K24 PC Requirements

If you plan to play NBA 2K24 on a Windows PC, you’ll need to take note of the game’s minimum and recommended requirements.

Unfortunately, those details won’t arrive until we get much closer to the game’s release date so it might be a good idea to hold off on a pre-order until those arrive.