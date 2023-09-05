How to Download NBA 2K24

The NBA 2K24 release date is just hours away and that means console and Windows PC owners should start prepping for the download.

NBA 2K24 is the latest version of 2K’s popular basketball sim and it hits PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 8th.

With the game’s arrival closer than ever, we want to take you through everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 download and installation.

Our guide covers the NBA 2K24 pre-load and the potential download time for your console and it will help you prepare for the game’s release later this week.

NBA 2K24 Preload

There are some great reasons to think about pre-ordering a copy of NBA 2K24. You get bonuses and if you buy a digital copy, you should be able to download the game before it unlocks.

NBA 2K24 will unlock at 12AM Eastern on Friday which means those of you in western time zones should be able to start playing the night of September 7th.

2K hasn’t confirmed the NBA 2K24 preload date yet, but we expect it to soon.

How Long Will NBA 2K24 Take to Download?

The NBA 2K24 download is 100GB+ which means you’ll need a ton of free space available on your console or PC.

We may also see the developer release a day one patch which would obviously increase the download size and the time it takes to jump into the game.

If you’re running out of space on your consoles internal storage, use this time to go through the data and delete files and games you no longer need.

If you’re running out of storage space and you don’t want to delete files, you’ll probably want to invest in an external hard drive for your console.

Samsung’s T7 Portable SSD is one of our favorites and the WD_BLACK 1TB is worth a look as well.

As for how long the download will take, mileage will of course vary based on connection speed, but a 100+GB download may take over an hour. If you’ve got a slower connection, it could take several hours to complete.

If you’re curious about how long NBA 2K24 might take to download via your connection, you can use this tool to approximate the download time. It’s not an exact science, but it will help you plan ahead and set realistic expectations.

If you’re tired of dealing with slow download speeds, it might be time to upgrade your router. If you’re interested in doing that, take a look at routers like the TP-Link Archer AC4000, Netgear’s Nighthawk AX4 RAX40, or a mesh Wi-Fi solution like eero.

How to Download NBA 2K24 on Xbox

There are several ways to download NBA 2K24 on your Xbox.

The first way is to turn on your Xbox, head to the Store, and search for the game.” You should then see the game’s various editions.

If you haven’t pre-ordered a copy yet, you’ll want to select the NBA 2K24 edition you want to buy and purchase the game to start the download process.

If you want to download the game while you’re out of the house, here’s how to do that.

First, make sure your Xbox has an internet connection. You’ll also need to enable the Always Connected power option in your Xbox settings. Always Connected means your Xbox goes to sleep instead of turning off.

After you’ve done that, follow these instructions:

Go to Xbox.com in your web browser.

Click on the Sign In link in the top-right corner. For this to work, you must use the same Microsoft Account that’s connected to your Xbox Live gamertag and Xbox.

Head to the game’s landing page.

Click the “Pre-Order” button.

You can also use Microsoft’s Xbox application on your phone or tablet to initiate the download process. Tap on the Magnifying Glass in the toolbar, search for NBA 2K24, choose your version of the game, and tap the green “Download to Console” button.

How to Download NBA 2K24 on PlayStation

If you’ll be playing NBA 2K24 on a PlayStation, here’s how to download the game.

If you’re at home, turn your PlayStation on and head into the Store. The easiest way to find the game is via a search for “NBA 2K24.”

If you want to initiate the download while you’re out of the house, find a device with internet connectivity and visit the PlayStation Store in a browser. Your PlayStation will also need to have Automatic Downloads enabled.

Here’s what you need to do in order to download NBA 2K24 remotely:

Go to Store.PlayStation.com in your browser.

Click Sign In in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation.

in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation. Use the search box to look for NBA 2K24.

Click on Add to Cart and complete the checkout process.

You can also use Sony’s PS app on your phone or tablet to initiate the download process. Tap on the magnifying glass icon in the toolbar, find NBA 2K24, choose your version of the game, and tap the “Pre-Order” button.

Once you’re at home, you’ll want to look for NBA 2K24 in your collection of games. If for some reason it’s not there, you’ll need to manually start the download and wait for it to finish.

How to Download NBA 2K4 on Nintendo Switch

If you’ll be playing the game on a Nintendo Switch, here’s what you’ll need to do.

If you’re near your Switch, head into the eShop, search for “NBA 2K24,” find the game, and initiate the download.

If you aren’t near your Switch, you can snag the game from your phone, tablet or laptop. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Nintendo.com in your browser.

In the search bar at the very top of the page, type in NBA 2K24 .

. Once you’re on the game page, find the box that says “ Pre-order ” and select it.

” and select it. When prompted, enter the account information associated with your Switch.

Once you do that, the download should begin automatically.

3 Reasons to Pre-Order NBA 2K24 & 4 Reasons to Wait