New iPhone 14 Issues Frustrating Users

We’ve been keeping an eye on iPhone 14 problems in April and there’s been a chorus of complaints about bugs, glitches, and performance issues.

Several weeks have passed since Apple last released a software update for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. iOS 17.4.1, the most up-to-date version of iOS 17, was released on March 21st.

Since then, we’ve seen complaints from iPhone 14 users pickup. Some of these issues are minor while others are far more problematic.

Frustrated iPhone 14 users have taken to sites like X and online communities like Reddit and Apple’s own discussion forums to outline the issues they’re dealing with.

Here’s a list of some of the bugs and performance issues iPhone 14 users are dealing with in April:

This is just a small sample. There are plenty of other issues impacting the iPhone 14 series and users we’ve spoken with are hoping Apple releases a new software update in the near future.

Unfortunately, we haven’t heard about an imminent update for the iPhone. Apple may choose to release a new iOS 17.4.2 update, but we haven’t seen any rumors and the software hasn’t popped up in web analytics.

Unreleased iOS software typically pops up in website analytics as Apple tests behind the scenes. It’s a sign a release is close.

Thus far, we’ve seen nothing on the iOS 17.4.2 front which means the next software update for the iPhone 14 might be Apple’s iOS 17.5 update.

iOS 17.5 is currently in beta testing. The milestone update should carry under-the-hood improvements for the iPhone, but the release is still weeks away. We expect the software to drop in May.

This means iPhone 14 users struggling on iOS 17.4.1 and older versions of iOS must take matters into their own hands. Fortunately, there are plenty of manual fixes for the above issues, and others, out there.

iPhone 14 users who are really struggling might try downloading the iOS 17.5 beta to see if the unreleased software fixes bugs and/or improves performance.