New YouTube AI Features Available, Here’s How to Get Them

YouTube’s trotted out new conversational AI features for Android users and they may help users avoid clickbait content.

In a post on its website, the company’s outlined experimental AI features it’s currently working on. The experiment is currently live ends on May 1st meaning it has a very short shelf life.

The experiment uses conversational AI to answer questions about the videos you’re watching. The AI can also recommend content and help you learn while you watch. It won’t disrupt video playback.

If you’re interested, here’s what you need to have in order to use the latest YouTube AI features.

How to Use YouTube AI Features

In order to take part in Google/YouTube’s AI experiments, you need to have a YouTube Premium account. YouTube Premium isn’t free.

The company does offer a free two month trial and then it will cost $13.99⁠ per month. Users can cancel the trial at any time, free of charge.

YouTube Premium subscribers will need the latest version of the Android app installed. The experiments, and AI features, are only available to users in the United States.

Eligible users need to open up the YouTube app and start watching a video. An “Ask” prompt will appear below eligible videos.

From there, users can ask questions about the video they are watching or choose from available preset prompts. Sharing feedback is done with a thumbs up or down.

Keep in mind, only some videos will work with the AI technology. If a video is compatible, users won’t see the “Ask” option.