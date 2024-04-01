One UI 6.1 Problems: 5 Things Galaxy Users Should Know

With Samsung’s One UI 6.1 roll out picking up speed, we’re starting to hear about the bugs and performance issues plaguing Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 users.

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 update delivers numerous changes to these devices including Galaxy AI features and other enhancements. And while some Galaxy users are enjoying their time on the new software, others have run into issues.

We haven’t heard about any widespread problems with One UI 6.1 yet, but complaints should continue to grow as more people upgrade to the new software. The roll out will stretch deep into April.

In this guide we’ll cover One UI 6.1 issues we’ve heard about thus far, show Galaxy users places to find fixes for problems and feedback about its performance, and we’ll also tell you what’s in Samsung’s Android/One UI pipeline.

One Ui 6.1 Problems

Galaxy S23, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip users have encountered bugs and performance issues.

Most of the complaints we’ve seen are minor, but other issues are far more problematic and may require a manual fix or a new software update from Samsung.

Here are some of the One UI 6.1 problems we’ve heard about in the early going. These aren’t the only issues, but they are some of the more prominent ones:

Abnormal battery drain

Installation issues

Wi-Fi issues

Lock screen problems

Issues with cellular data

Problems with first and third-party applications like Google Maps

UI lag

Sound issues

Issues with Always on Display

Again, this list will grow as the roll out picks up speed and as it hits more Galaxy models in the future.

Samsung says One UI 6.1/Galaxy AI will move out to unlocked versions of the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 beginning in April. It will also move out to connected versions of Galaxy Tab S9 series in April.

We expect older Galaxy models to get it in the months ahead as well.

One UI 6.1 Performance

If you own a device that’s set to receive One UI 6.1, or if you’ve upgraded already, you’ll want to keep eye on feedback from One UI 6.1 users.

There are several places to find feedback about the One UI 6.1’s performance. We recommend taking a look at XDA-Developers, the Samsung Reddit, the Android Reddit, and social media sites like X.

If you live in the United States you may also want to check out the official AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile forums for your Galaxy device.

If you run into trouble on your phone or tablet, you should be able to fix the problem on your own.

Check out the XDA’s forums, your carrier support forum (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon), and the Samsung Reddit for potential fixes from fellow One UI 6.1 users.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for there, you might want to get in touch with Samsung or your service provider on social media sites like X. Samsung’s also got a customer support line.

Prepare for One UI 6.1

If you haven’t installed One UI 6.1 yet, make sure you prepare your device for the move to the new firmware. A little prep work should help you avoid major headaches.

You can’t predict how One UI 6.1/Galaxy AI will impact your device’s performance and that’s why we always recommend spending some time preparing.

Here’s what we recommend doing before installing new Samsung software:

Backup your data.

Get familiar with the firmware’s changes.

Have all of your login information handy.

Dig into feedback about the update’s performance.

Cleanup your phone’s storage.

Check in with IT.

Check app reviews and install updates.

If you follow these steps, you should be able to avoid major issues with the latest software for your device. For more, check out our guide.

Samsung will push monthly security patches to the these devices and upcoming software updates could help to stabilize your phone’s performance.

If your carrier offers an Android update schedule, keep an eye on it for details about upcoming software updates as they may contain fixes for these initial One UI 6.1 issues.

Carriers like Fido, Telus, and Vodafone in Australia keep their customers informed about incoming software updates. If your carrier has a similar schedule available, you might want to bookmark it.