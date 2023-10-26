How to Prepare for the Galaxy S23 Android 14 Update

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Android 14 update is imminent so we thought it would be prudent to share some tips to help Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra owners prepare for the upgrade.

The Galaxy S23 Android 14/One UI 6 beta is starting to wind down and Samsung could halt testing in some regions as soon as this week. This is just one of the signs the official Galaxy S23 Android 14 roll out is close.

With the release as close as it is, it’s time for Galaxy S23 users to start preparing for life on Android 14 and Samsung’s One UI 6. And we always recommend doing some prep work before software arrives. This is especially true for an update as large as this one.

If you take steps before Android 14 arrives for your Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra, you’ll feel more confident about transitioning from Android 13 to Android 14. You should also avoid major issues.

With the release just days away, spend 30 minutes or so prepping yourself and your device for the move. You don’t need to take every step, do whatever you’re comfortable doing, but you’ll want to make sure you backup all of your data at the very least.

Backup Your Data

The first, and perhaps the most important, step to take is ensuring all of you precious data is backed up. You can do this now or you can do it soon after the roll out begins.

There are several ways to back up all of your Galaxy S23’s data. You can use Samsung’s Smart Switch to back your data up on a Windows PC or Mac. It’s a straight forward process and you can pick and choose what you want to save.

You can also back up all of your data to the cloud using Samsung’s Cloud service or, if you’re a heavy Google user, Google Drive.

Get Familiar with Android 14

Samsung’s Android 14 update is a huge upgrade for your Galaxy S23. It comes with many changes, chief among them, the company’s new One UI 6.

The software will look and feel different than Android 13/One UI 5 so use this time to get yourself acclimated with all of the changes. This way, you won’t be caught off-guard by what’s new.

We’ve released a guide that highlights all of the known changes on board the Galaxy S23’s version of Android 14 and it’s worth a look if you haven’t been following the beta.

Make Room for Android 14

If you’re running out of space on your Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra, you’ll want to do some cleanup. This will help make room for the operating system and boost your phone’s performance in the process.

You can use the Device Care section in your phone’s Settings to get a better look at the data cluttering up your device’s internal storage. Go through each section and get rid of files you no longer need.

Dig Into Feedback

While you wait for Android 14 to arrive, you might want to dig into feedback from Galaxy S23 users who have been using the beta to get a feel for the software’s benefits and problems.

If you’re feeling especially leery about your device’s first major Android upgrade, you might want to hold off on updating so that you can spend some time digging into feedback from early adopters.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Galaxy S23 Android 14 update’s performance, we recommend heading over to the Galaxy S23 Reddit or the XDA Forums.

Find Fixes for Problems

The Galaxy S23 Android 14 update has gone through an extensive beta process. This process has helped Samsung squash bugs and performance issues ahead of the official release. That being said, the final version of the software won’t be bug-free.

It’s difficult to predict the problems you might see on your Galaxy S23 model so you’ll want to have a place to go to find potential solutions.

You should bookmark, Samsung Support on Twitter/X, Samsung’s support page and/or Samsung’s Discussion forums. They could help. The Galaxy S23 Reddit and the Galaxy S23 forum at XDA might come in handy too.

Install App Updates

Make sure you keep your applications updated with the latest support.

Samsung will update many of its applications with support for Android 14 and One UI 6. Third-party developers will also update their apps with fixes.

Before you download an update, you may want to dig into reviews from other Galaxy S23 users to see if the latest version is playing nicely with Android 14.

Check With IT

If you use your Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra for work, you may want to check in with your IT team (if you have one) before you install Android 14.

Enterprise problems are extremely common after major Android releases and we expect to see complaints in the weeks after Android 14’s arrival.

Checking in with your IT department could provide you with essential feedback about Samsung’s new software. If there aren’t any clear guidelines at your place of employment, it won’t hurt to check in to make sure the software is safe to download.

Have Your Logins Handy

After you install Android 14 on your phone, you may be logged out of some of your applications and services. If you haven’t had to log into them for awhile, this could give you a headache.

We recommend using a password manager like LastPass or 1Password, both are available for Android. This will make tracking this information down a whole lot easier.

Keep Your Galaxy S23 Charged

And finally, make sure you keep your phone charged. This will allow you to install the update ASAP once the roll out for your model begins. If that’s what you want to do.

The Android 14 update will require your Galaxy S23 to have at least 20% battery to complete the installation. We typically recommend keeping a 50% charge for larger updates like Android 14 because it could take awhile to install.