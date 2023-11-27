Pixel 7 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users are running into a multitude of issues and we take a closer look at these problems in this guide.

Shortly after Google pushed Android 14 to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we saw an uptick in complaints from owners of the two devices. Some of these problems are brand new while others carried over from Android 13, Google’s previous operation.

And while most of these Pixel 7 problems are software-related, we have seen complaints about issues with the hardware and design.

Our walkthrough covers the most common Pixel 7 problems, potential fixes for problems, places to find feedback about the Pixel 7’s performance, and a look at what’s in Google’s Android pipeline for these phones.

Pixel 7 Problems

A majority of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro problems we’ve heard about impact every single smartphone on the market. The current list of Pixel 7 problems includes the following:

Rapid battery drain

Overheating issues

Busted Wi-Fi

Bluetooth issues

Jittery scrolling

Freezes

Poor audio quality

Various issues with the camera including problems focusing

Keyboard issues

Problems with first and third party apps

Issues with the volume buttons

These are some of the more prominent issues impacting the two devices right now and the list will continue to grow as more people buy them.

Pixel 7 Performance

If you own a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, or if you’re thinking about buying one or the other, keep an eye on feedback from users.

There are several places to find feedback about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s performance. We recommend taking a look at XDA-Developers, the Google Pixel Reddit, and the Android Reddit.

If you live in the United States, you may also want to check out the official AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile forums.

We also recommend poking around on social media sites like X/Twitter and YouTube for feedback about the Pixel 7’s long-term performance.

How to Fix Pixel 7 Problems

If you run into an issue on on your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you should be able to avoid a call to customer service and fix the problem on your own. Here are some resources that should help.

Head on over to XDA’s forums, your carrier support forum (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon), the Google Pixel Reddit, and the Android Reddit for potential fixes from other Pixel 7/7 Pro users.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for there, check Google support or get in touch with the company’s customer support line.

You’ll also want to upgrade your phone to the latest version of Android 14 if an upgrade is available. Google’s software updates often have bug fixes on board.

Prepare for Software Updates

Before you download the latest version of Android 14 on your phone, be sure to prep your device. While Google’s software updates often fix problems, they also can have problems of their own.

Here are some steps you’ll want to take before installing new software on your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro:

Backup your phone’s data

Get familiar with the latest firmware’s changes

Dig into feedback about an update’s performance

Cleanup your device’s storage

Check in with IT

Check app reviews and install updates

Follow these steps and you should be able to avoid major issues.

What’s Next

Google pushes monthly updates to the Pixel 7 series. The company typically rolls the software out at the beginning of the month.

If your carrier offers an update schedule, keep an eye on it for details. Carriers like Telus in Canada like to keep their customers informed about incoming software updates.

If your carrier has a similar schedule available, bookmark it for easy access.