Pixel 8 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

The list of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro problems continues to grow and we’ll take a closer look at bugs, performance issues, and other complaints in this guide.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users are complaining about a variety of issues ranging from minor glitches to faulty hardware. We expect the list to grow as more people buy Google’s flagship devices.

Below are the most common Pixel 8 problems, potential fixes for some of these problems, places to find feedback about the Pixel 8’s performance, and a look at what’s in the Android pipeline for these phones.

Pixel 8 Problems

Many of the problems plaguing the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are common issues that impact every single smartphone on the market.

We’ve also heard about issues exclusive to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The most recent is a build quality problem. Some users are seeing weird dents and bumps behind the screen on their device. You can see the issue in the video below.

If you’ve run into this defect on your Pixel 8, you’ll want to get in touch with Google and see if you can get a replacement.

On top of those issues, we’ve heard about the following:

Broken Wi-Fi

Abnormal battery drain

Busted Bluetooth

Notification issues

Issues with first-party apps like Photos

Issues with third-party apps

Keyboard issues

Sound issues including bad audio quality during phone calls

We expect this list to grow during the holidays as more people buy the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro so make sure you check back for updates.

Pixel 8 Performance

If you own a Pixel 8/Pixel 8 Pro, or if you’re thinking about buying one, keep an eye on feedback from early adopters.

There are several places to find feedback about the Pixel 8’s performance. We recommend taking a look at XDA-Developers, the Google Pixel Reddit, and the Android Reddit.

If you live in the United States, you may also want to check out the official AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile forums if one of those companies is your service provider.

We also recommend poking around on social media sites like X/Twitter and YouTube for feedback about the Pixel 8’s long-term performance.

How to Fix Pixel 8 Problems

If you run into an issue on on your Pixel 8 or 8 Pro, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to fix the problem in minutes. Here are some resources that should help.

Head to XDA’s forums, your carrier support forum (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon), the Google Pixel Reddit, and the Android Reddit for potential fixes from other Pixel 8 users.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for, check with Google or your service provider on social media. Google also has customer support that could help.

You’ll also want to upgrade your phone to the latest Android 14 firmware if an upgrade is available. Google’s software updates often have bug fixes on board.

How to Prepare for Software Updates

Before you download the latest version of Android 14, make sure you prepare your device for the move. While software updates fix problems, they tend to have problems of their own.

Here are the steps you’ll want to take before installing new Android 14 software on your Pixel 8 or 8 Pro:

Backup your device’s data

Get familiar with the latest firmware’s changes

Gather your login information

Dig into feedback about an update’s performance

Cleanup your device’s storage

Check in with IT

Check app reviews and install updates

Follow these steps and you should be able to avoid major issues with Google’s latest software.

What’s Next

Google pushes monthly updates to the Pixel 8 series. The firmware typically rolls out at the beginning of the month. Of note, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will both get seven years of Android updates.

If your carrier offers an update schedule, keep an eye on it for details. Carriers like Telus like to keep their customers informed about incoming software updates.

If your carrier has a similar schedule available, you should bookmark it for easy access.