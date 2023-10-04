Pixel 8 Storage: Which Size Should You Buy?

Picking a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro storage size might prove a bit tricky so we want to help you decide between Google’s cheapest option, the middle-of-the-road options, and the most expensive version of Google’s new flagship.

You might be tempted to buy the cheapest version of the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, or even the model with the most storage, but a lot of shoppers will be better off with something in between.

There are a bunch of factors to consider before you pick a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro storage size. We’ll break down everything you need to think about about before you buy here in this guide.

Pixel 8 Storage Options

Google offers two Pixel 8 storage options.

If you decide you want the lower-end model, you can choose between the 128GB variant and the 256GB model. The 128GB is the cheapest Pixel 8 Google offers.

Pixel 8 Pro Storage Options

As for the higher-end Pixel 8 Pro, it comes in four different flavors. The Pixel 8 Pro storage options include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB which gives you a wide range of choices.

The 1TB Pixel 8 Pro comes with the most storage, but it’s also the most expensive version of the Pixel 8 Google, and its retail partners, are selling.

Pay for Storage Now or Pay Later

Neither device has a microSD card slot for expanded storage. If you want to add additional storage to your new phone, you’ll need to use cloud storage or buy a compatible drive.

If you plan to shoot high-resolution videos and photos, download movies or songs, or play games on your new Pixel, you’ll need quite a bit of internal storage space.

While 128GB or 256GB of storage might seem like it’s enough, your storage may start to fill up quick. At that point you’ll be forced to continuously delete files you no longer need, buy a compatible drive, or pay for a cloud storage service like Google One.

Fortunately, Google One is pretty inexpensive. You can get 100GB of cloud storage for just a $1.99 a month.

Google is throwing in six months of Google One Premium 2 TB for new users. The offer is available to eligible users with the purchase and activation of Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro and new Google One users only.

Why You Should Buy the 128GB Pixel 8

The 128GB Pixel 8 models are the cheapest models Google offers and they should be considered if you don’t think of yourself as a power user.

Here are a few reasons why you might want to buy the company’s 128GB Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro:

You stream most of your movies and music

You don’t plan to shoot a lot of high-resolution video

You plan to store your photos in the cloud or on a computer

You come nowhere close to using 128GB of storage on your current phone

128GB isn’t a ton of storage in this age so you’ll really want to dig into your habits and your phone’s current storage to make sure it’s enough.

Why You Should Buy the 256GB Pixel 8

The 256GB variant is, again, the Pixel 8 model with the most storage. It’s the second largest option for Google’s Pixel 8 Pro.

Here are some reasons why you should buy the 256GB Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro:

You like to store some of your movies, photos, and music locally

You plan to shoot some high-resolution video

You’re close to using 128GB of space on your current phone

You hate having to occasionally manage the files on your phone

A 256GB Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro can work well with, or without, a cloud subscription.

Why You Should Buy the 512GB Pixel 8 Pro

Some of you may want to spend the money for more internal storage space, even if it’s for the peace of mind that comes with having the extra space to play with. It could come in handy down the road, especially if you plan to keep your phone for several years.

Here are a few reasons to buy a 512GB Pixel 8 Pro:

You like to store lots of movies and music locally

You need, or prefer, to keep your photos and videos stored locally

You plan to shoot a lot of high-resolution content

You’re close to using 256GB of space on your current phone

You can’t stand having to constantly manage the files on your phone

Why You Should Buy the 1TB Pixel 8 Pro

The 1TB Pixel 8 Pro is pretty expensive, but it’s the best option for those who want a colossal amount of internal space available.

It should provide more than enough space for photography buffs, avid gamers, and those who plan to tackle school or work projects while on-the-go.

That being said, unless you’re already using well over 512GB of storage on your current phone, or don’t use the cloud, you probably don’t need this much storage. Here’s who we think should buy one of these models:

You’re an extreme power user

You’re planning to use the Pixel 8 Pro as a professional creative

You’re a photo buff who doesn’t want to use the cloud

You’re someone who travels often and wants everything stored locally

Check Your Current Storage

Before you pick your Pixel 8 storage size, make sure you check your current phone’s storage. This will give you clarity and help you make a well-informed decision.

Head into your phone’s storage and check how much free space you currently have available. You’ll be able to see exactly what’s taking up the most storage. For many of you, it’ll be photos and videos, apps, and messages.